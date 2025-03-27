Tokyo Xtreme Racer Now Has A Photo Mode

You can now capture your cars on the expressways of Tokyo with a new update
Tokyo Xtreme Racer - photo mode
Tokyo Xtreme Racer - photo mode

Though it’s still only in Early Access, the unexpected reboot of Tokyo Xtreme Racer is an early contender for our favourite game of 2025. Its blend of refreshingly simple gameplay, nostalgic visuals and roster of highly customisable Japanese cars featuring legends and deep cuts alike is a welcome change of pace in the modern racing game landscape.

That said, there’s still plenty of room for improvement, some of which has just arrived in the game by way of an update.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer - window decals
Tokyo Xtreme Racer - window decals

The biggest new arrival is a dedicated photo mode, which allows players to take pictures in the garage, in the Parking Areas that serve as staging areas for races, and out on the game’s recreations of Tokyo’s urban expressway network.

That should come in handy for showing off the extra customisation options also introduced in the update. Decals can now be applied to car windows in addition to bodywork, and there’s a new feature that allows you to select parts of the liveries of defeated rival cars and stick them on your own cars.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer - rival decals
Tokyo Xtreme Racer - rival decals

Stance enthusiasts, meanwhile, will welcome the option to add stretched tyres to cars, although this is purely a visual change, and the patch notes make it clear that, thankfully, unlike real life, this has no impact on car behaviour. Another visual change is that cars will now throw up a shower of sparks when colliding with walls or other vehicles.

Other, more minor changes include the allowance for clutch operation, which should be well-received by those playing on a proper sim setup, and some minor changes to physics, AI and UI. Apparently, some of the game’s Japanese-to-English translation ‘issues’ have been resolved too, which we’re actually pretty sad about. We sincerely hope that rivals like Albatross of the Dark Night, Indigo Helmswoman and Perfect Nose Guard have all survived the update.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer - tyre stretch
Tokyo Xtreme Racer - tyre stretch

This is still a relatively small update, and with the game still in Early Access, it’ll likely still be a while before we get any more cars, possible map expansions and further customisation parts and rivals, but it’s more steady improvement ahead of the eventual full release.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Mitsuoka Is Building More Dodge Challenger-Tribute Honda Civics
Mitsuoka M55 1st Edition
Gaming
F1 25 Revealed, Coming 30 May
F1 25 Standard Edition cover art
News
Surprise, Surprise: The Nissan Leaf Has Turned Into A Crossover
Nissan Leaf - third generation
News
The New Nissan Micra Is The Renault 5’s Twin
Nissan Micra - front
News
You Could Own Colin McRae's Championship-Winning Subaru Legacy
Subaru Legacy Group A - front
Gaming
This Aston Martin Sim Rig Costs As Much As A Used DBS
Curv AMR-C01-R - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front