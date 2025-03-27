Tokyo Xtreme Racer Now Has A Photo Mode

Though it’s still only in Early Access, the unexpected reboot of Tokyo Xtreme Racer is an early contender for our favourite game of 2025. Its blend of refreshingly simple gameplay, nostalgic visuals and roster of highly customisable Japanese cars featuring legends and deep cuts alike is a welcome change of pace in the modern racing game landscape.

That said, there’s still plenty of room for improvement, some of which has just arrived in the game by way of an update.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer - window decals

The biggest new arrival is a dedicated photo mode, which allows players to take pictures in the garage, in the Parking Areas that serve as staging areas for races, and out on the game’s recreations of Tokyo’s urban expressway network.

That should come in handy for showing off the extra customisation options also introduced in the update. Decals can now be applied to car windows in addition to bodywork, and there’s a new feature that allows you to select parts of the liveries of defeated rival cars and stick them on your own cars.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer - rival decals

Stance enthusiasts, meanwhile, will welcome the option to add stretched tyres to cars, although this is purely a visual change, and the patch notes make it clear that, thankfully, unlike real life, this has no impact on car behaviour. Another visual change is that cars will now throw up a shower of sparks when colliding with walls or other vehicles.

Other, more minor changes include the allowance for clutch operation, which should be well-received by those playing on a proper sim setup, and some minor changes to physics, AI and UI. Apparently, some of the game’s Japanese-to-English translation ‘issues’ have been resolved too, which we’re actually pretty sad about. We sincerely hope that rivals like Albatross of the Dark Night, Indigo Helmswoman and Perfect Nose Guard have all survived the update.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer - tyre stretch

This is still a relatively small update, and with the game still in Early Access, it’ll likely still be a while before we get any more cars, possible map expansions and further customisation parts and rivals, but it’s more steady improvement ahead of the eventual full release.