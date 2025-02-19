All The 2025 F1 Liveries, Ranked

Well, the F1 season launch was definitely… an event, wasn’t it? For anyone willing to subject themselves to lots of awkward presentations from team principals, multiple shots of Charles Leclerc looking embarrassed by the whole thing, and Machine Gun Kelly rapping 'I don't give an F1', we did actually get to see the 2025 grid.

A couple of teams have even been bold enough to (gasp) make their cars look different to last year. Only a couple, though. Having processed everything and made sure that Sauber drum thing wasn’t some kind of weird fever dream, here’s our definitive ranking of the 10 liveries unveiled last night. As always, this list contains opinions, so if you disagree with them, then sorry, we guess?

10. Sauber

2025 Sauber F1 car | XPB Images

Sorry, Sauber. We really respect your bloody-minded dedication to the sport of F1, but the current black and vivid green look just brings the vibe of bad Halloween decorations. The simple transition from green to black is a bit better than last year’s fussier design, but still. The fact that the logo of title sponsor Stake looks like it was knocked up in five minutes using a font intended for an eight-year-old’s birthday card doesn’t help, either. Whatever Audi does with the team's look next year can’t come soon enough.

Score: 2/10

9. Haas

2025 Haas F1 car | XPB Images

Ah yes, America’s F1 team, as last night’s presentation proudly proclaimed. A team which, of course, primarily operates out of the great American city of Banbury, Oxfordshire. No big surprises here, with the team continuing with the black, white and red scheme it’s run for the last couple of years. We slightly prefer the patterning to last year’s car, but this is really just the definition of meh. Say what you want about Rich Energy, but at least the black and gold scheme looked cool.

Score: 4/10

8. Alpine

2025 Alpine F1 car

How far Alpine’s colour schemes have fallen since that gorgeous 2021 machine. Ever since BWT became the team’s title sponsor, its corporate pink has been steadily encroaching onto the team’s deep French racing blue, turning it steadily back towards the 2020 Force Racing India Point. Now, we’re all for bright colours, but the pink and blue together just looks like the setup for a bad and frankly very outdated gender reveal party.

Score: 4/10

7. Mercedes

2025 Mercedes F1 car | XPB Images

Here’s another case of ‘what have you actually done differently?’ Other than the fact that the airbox is now silver instead of red, anyway. We’re really struggling to find anything at all to differentiate the 2025 Mercedes from the 2024 one, but the team’s latest livery is basically fine. Just like the last one. We do quite like the fading three-pointed star pattern towards the back, though.

Score: 5/10

6. Williams

2025 Williams F1 car | XPB Images

Williams has a new title sponsor for this year in the shape of Atlassian, a company that does *checks notes* something. It hasn’t brought much in the way of change to the livery, though, the Grove team still taking inspiration from Eiffel 65’s biggest hit. Still, the blue (da ba dee) is a bit brighter and less glossy than before, and we think it’s quite fetching. Nothing revolutionary here, but a nice enough look.

Score: 5/10

5. Red Bull

Look, we get it, Red Bull – the deep navy blue offset by the red and yellow logo of the eponymous manufacturer of liquid anxiety is one of the most recognisable schemes on the F1 grid, but could you at least change… something? We’ve ultimately always quite liked the Red Bull scheme, but the same thing year after year is getting a bit tiring, and no amount of attempts to make ‘ORBR’ a thing will change that. Shout out for the car culture-themed intro video, though. That was quite cool.

Score: 5/10

4. McLaren

2025 McLaren F1 car | XPB Images

So, did McLaren’s long-awaited ninth constructors’ championship spur the team on to try something bold and new for 2025? Erm, no. Apart from some flashes of blue around the cockpit, it’s another case of ‘corporate wants you to find the differences between these pictures’. We do like the Woking outfit’s latest bare carbon-and-papaya chevron look, mind. We’d like it even more if the carbon bits were white so it was reminiscent of the old Marlboro livery, but, y’know, smoking is bad.

Score: 6/10

3. Ferrari

2025 Ferrari F1 car

You’re never gonna believe this – the Ferrari is red. Wait, come back! The front and rear wings are now white, as is a big angled stripe down the engine cover! And y’know what? We think it looks pretty darn good. The team also looks like it’s shifted to a slightly deeper, richer hue of red this year, and it offsets the white bits nicely. Anything that puts us in mind of the glorious 312T2 pedalled by Nicki Lauda in the ’70s is A-okay with us.

Score: 7/10

2. Aston Martin

Were we the only ones cringing a bit when Aston did a James Bond bit as part of its presentation? Luckily, it quickly rescued things with that lovely little animated film charting its history, and rescued it some more with the car. Yeah, it’s not wildly different to anything else the team has run since it came back to the sport in 2021, but what can we say? We’re suckers for British racing green.

Score: 7/10

1. VCARB

2025 VCARB F1 car

Last night at least showed that the Visa Toro Alpha Minardi Racing CashApp Rosso Bulls outfit has a sense of humour about its convoluted name. We thought that would be all, but then the team rolled out its car and… hot damn. We promise we’re not just ranking it first because it’s something genuinely different to last year’s livery – are we not all in agreement that the simple white offset by bold reds, yellows and blues looks excellent? Bravo, VCARB. Or whatever you’re called this season.

Score: 8/10