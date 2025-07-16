Lanzante Has Made A Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Road Legal

In the grand scheme of ultra-exclusive limited-run track-only supercars that most mere mortals will never get the chance to even see, let alone own, the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento stands out more than most.

Debuting at the 2010 Paris Motor Show before entering a production run of 20 a couple of years later, its curious name translates as ‘Sixth Element’. That, on the periodic table, is carbon, which, woven together into an extremely light, strong fibre, is what nearly all of the Sesto Elemento is made of.

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Thanks to a tub, body, wheels, suspension and more made from carbon fibre, the Sesto weighed in at just 999kg. That, paired with the 5.2-litre, 562bhp V10 from the Gallardo Superleggera, made it a complete hooligan, capable of hitting 62mph in a quoted 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of… well, nobody really knows. A lot, though.

But you already know all this. Why, in 2025, are we talking about a limited-edition track-only supercar from 13 years ago, most examples of which have long been stashed away in temperature-controlled subterranean lockups?

Well, that bit about it being track-only is no longer true, at least for one of the 20 examples. That’s because British specialist Lanzante – they of McLaren-fettling fame – have made a Sesto Elemento road legal, showing off the finished product at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

We don’t know a whole lot about the conversion or how much work it took. Presumably, the powertrain itself didn’t need a whole lot of changes, since it’s been lifted straight from a road car anyway. Typically, these things involve making sure all the lighting fixtures and instruments meet road regulations, fitting some less angry tyres, and of course sticking some number plates on. The Sesto, we imagine, would have been an easier starting point than some more recent track-only Lambos like the Essenza.

And just in case you needed further proof that this thing’s ready to pop down to Tesco in, there’s footage of it being driven right there on public roads, currently on trade plates. Whoever’s behind this, we applaud them greatly and hope they use their new road car to its fullest potential.