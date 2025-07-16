Lanzante Has Made A Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Road Legal

Remember Lambo’s sub-tonne track-only supercar? One of them isn’t track-only anymore
Road-legal Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
Road-legal Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

In the grand scheme of ultra-exclusive limited-run track-only supercars that most mere mortals will never get the chance to even see, let alone own, the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento stands out more than most.

Debuting at the 2010 Paris Motor Show before entering a production run of 20 a couple of years later, its curious name translates as ‘Sixth Element’. That, on the periodic table, is carbon, which, woven together into an extremely light, strong fibre, is what nearly all of the Sesto Elemento is made of.

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Thanks to a tub, body, wheels, suspension and more made from carbon fibre, the Sesto weighed in at just 999kg. That, paired with the 5.2-litre, 562bhp V10 from the Gallardo Superleggera, made it a complete hooligan, capable of hitting 62mph in a quoted 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of… well, nobody really knows. A lot, though.

But you already know all this. Why, in 2025, are we talking about a limited-edition track-only supercar from 13 years ago, most examples of which have long been stashed away in temperature-controlled subterranean lockups?

Well, that bit about it being track-only is no longer true, at least for one of the 20 examples. That’s because British specialist Lanzante – they of McLaren-fettling fame – have made a Sesto Elemento road legal, showing off the finished product at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

We don’t know a whole lot about the conversion or how much work it took. Presumably, the powertrain itself didn’t need a whole lot of changes, since it’s been lifted straight from a road car anyway. Typically, these things involve making sure all the lighting fixtures and instruments meet road regulations, fitting some less angry tyres, and of course sticking some number plates on. The Sesto, we imagine, would have been an easier starting point than some more recent track-only Lambos like the Essenza.

And just in case you needed further proof that this thing’s ready to pop down to Tesco in, there’s footage of it being driven right there on public roads, currently on trade plates. Whoever’s behind this, we applaud them greatly and hope they use their new road car to its fullest potential.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Lanzante Has Made A Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Road Legal
Road-legal Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
News
Here Are Some Of The Fun EVs That Could Get Cheaper With New UK Grant
Alpine A290
News
New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake Unveiled With 473 Miles Of EV Range
Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - front
News
M-Developed Track Day Package Coming For BMW M2 Next Year
BMW M2 track day package - front
News
Hyundai Ioniq 9 Now On Sale In The UK, Costs From £65k
Hyundai Ioniq 9, front 3/4
News
10 Highlights From The 2025 Goodwood Festival Of Speed
2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front