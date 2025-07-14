M-Developed Track Day Package Coming For BMW M2 Next Year

With the new stripped-back 523bhp M2 CS stealing all the headlines, it can be easy to forget that the regular BMW M2 is a fairly serious bit of kit in its own right, despite being the smallest, cheapest full-fat M car you can buy.

Looks like BMW wants to remind us all, though, because it’s teasing a “street legal track day package” for the M2 via its M Performance Parts accessories division. Mostly, these MPP bits tend to have only one effect, and that’s making the cars they’re put on look worse, but here, they look like they should bring some real performance gains.

BMW M2 track day package - side

Shown off on BMW M’s Instagram on this fairly heavily camouflaged M2, the most obvious addition is a rather large rear wing, complete with swanneck mounts. Racy. We have to assume it’s going to deliver a sizeable bump in downforce, and could come with some adjustability.

Elsewhere, there’s a chunky new front splitter that has the possibly unintentional but happy side effect of making the M2 look a bit less like it’s lost some of its bottom teeth in a fight. There’s even a towing eye sticking out of the bumper, a must-have for track day junkies everywhere.

BMW M2 track day package - rear

Along the side, a new, presumably lighter design of wheel is wrapped in some Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS rubber. If you’re not familiar with this particular member of the P Zero family, do a quick Google and prepare to be amazed at just how little tread you can get away with on a road tyre.

Finally, while we can’t see much in the way of changes at the rear (besides the wing, obvs), there presumably are some, otherwise BMW wouldn’t have gone to the bother of wrapping it in eye-melting camo.

BMW M2 track day package - side

Everything else is guesswork. Whether the interior gets any tweaks, or any more power arrives, remains to be seen, although if the engine is breathed on, we can’t imagine it’ll be a massive leap – BMW won’t want this stepping on the M2 CS’s toes.

We do, however, know when you’ll be able to stick all these bits on your own M2: Beemer says it expects the package to be available at some point next year, once a testing programme at the Nürburgring has concluded.