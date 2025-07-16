EA Is Taking A Decade-Old Need For Speed Game Offline

NFS Rivals will lose its online features in October, though will continue to be playable offline
Need For Speed Rivals in-game screenshot
Need For Speed Rivals in-game screenshot

It’s been a pretty rough year if you’re a fan of Need for Speed. With EA going all-in on a new Battlefield, it has put the series on ice and development on new content for NFS Unbound has officially ended. Things just got worse, as a decade-old entry into the series will be taken offline.

Truthfully, Need for Speed Rivals will never be remembered as one of the greats of the series. Although its gameplay was remarkably similar to the cops-and-robbers style racing of the original NFS titles and then still recent Hot Pursuit, it didn’t really hit the same, and nor did its awfully cheesy storyline with alternate endings.

Need for Speed Rivals in-game screenshot
Need for Speed Rivals in-game screenshot

Really, its most remarkable point was being the first entry into the series to arrive on eighth-generation consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One. You could also pick it up on PS3 and Xbox 360, but we probably wouldn’t bother. It was also the first developed by Ghost Games, later followed by Heat, before Criterion took the NFS licence back.

Online was a core part of Rivals when it launched in 2013, with its AllDrive system, turning the single-player elements of the game into multiplayer races. That will cease to function when servers are switched off on 7 October 2025. Good news, though, is that you will still be able to race against AI if you so wish.

Need for Speed Rivals in-game screenshot
Need for Speed Rivals in-game screenshot

For now, Need for Speed Rivals is still available to purchase on digital storefronts, but don’t be surprised to see it removed from sale once its servers are pulled. That’s happened with previous NFS titles, namely The Run, Shift, Carbon, and Undercover, all removed from sale in 2021.

Keep a close eye on the future of more NFS titles in the coming years. 2015’s Need for Speed relied entirely on online features, so it may become completely unplayable when its servers’ date with death arrives.
 

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Lanzante Has Made A Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Road Legal
Road-legal Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
News
Here Are Some Of The Fun EVs That Could Get Cheaper With New UK Grant
Alpine A290
News
New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake Unveiled With 473 Miles Of EV Range
Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - front
News
M-Developed Track Day Package Coming For BMW M2 Next Year
BMW M2 track day package - front
News
Hyundai Ioniq 9 Now On Sale In The UK, Costs From £65k
Hyundai Ioniq 9, front 3/4
News
10 Highlights From The 2025 Goodwood Festival Of Speed
2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front