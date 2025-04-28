The A80 Toyota Supra Could Be Coming To American Truck Simulator

SCS Software has released a list of cars it wants to record for its in-development Project Road Trip expansion, including the Supra, Nissan GT-R and Dodge Viper
Toyota Supra A80
Toyota Supra A80

Normally, we don’t pay much attention to updates to the vehicle roster for American Truck Simulator, because brands like Freightliner and Kenworth are a bit out of our wheelhouse. A couple of weeks ago, though, we heard about Project Road Trip, an in-development expansion for the truck driving simulator that’ll see cars introduced to the game as a new way of exploring its expansive map.

Developer SCS Software didn’t give much else away at the time, but did unveil a host of images that hinted at the identities of some of the cars set to be featured in the expansion. Now, though, we’ve got a whole lot more to go on, as SCS has published a list of cars it wants to make audio recordings of for likely inclusion in Project Road Trip.

Ford F-150 Raptor
Ford F-150 Raptor

The list covers four specific manufacturers – Ford, Dodge, Nissan and Toyota – suggesting it might have acquired the licences for them. From Ford, SCS is after the current F-150 in both 5.0-litre V8 and twin-turbo V6 Raptor guise, the new Bronco in 2.7-litre V6 form, the long-lived cop’s favourite Crown Victoria from 1998 to 2012, and very specifically, a 1967 Mustang with the optional 390ci V8 from the bigger Thunderbird.

Dodge Viper GTS SR II
Dodge Viper GTS SR II

There are four cars requested from Dodge, meanwhile: a 1970 Charger equipped with the 426 Hemi V8, a facelifted ‘SR II’ first-gen Viper (insert your own joke about it having a truck engine), a current Ram 1500 pickup with the twin-turbo ‘Hurricane’ straight-six and a recently-discontinued Challenger in 6.2-litre V8 form – that’ll be the supercharged Hellcat version, then.

Toyota Corolla AE86
Toyota Corolla AE86

There are a couple of legends from Toyota, namely the AE86 Corolla GT-S and A80 Supra. American Tofu Delivery Simulator, anyone? Joining them is a selection of the company’s modern North American lineup of SUVs and trucks – the 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra.

Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R

Finally, from Nissan, SCS is after a Datsun 240Z, an S14 240SX (the bigger-engined North American version of the Silvia), a GT-R (presumably the R35), and a 2024 Frontier pickup.

While this isn’t necessarily confirmation that every single one of these cars is heading to Project Road Trip, SCS is asking that anyone with access to any of them in unmodified form reach out. Could we soon be virtually drifting our way down the Pacific Coast Highway in an AE86?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

