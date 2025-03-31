Check Out The 1064bhp Aston Martin Valhalla In The Real World

So far, all our IRL imagery of the Valhalla has been of disguised prototypes, but not any more
Aston Martin Valhalla - front
Aston Martin Valhalla - front

It can be easy to forget, given all the other stuff the company has going on at the moment, that the 1064bhp, mid-engined hybrid Aston Martin Valhalla isn’t far off landing with customers. Just in case you’d forgotten about it in between all the drop-top Vanquishes and Le Mans-racing Valkyries, Aston has sent us a new batch of pictures of its ‘junior’ supercar, showing it shorn of camouflage out in the real world for the first time.

The Valhalla is currently undergoing final validation testing ahead of production, starting in earnest in the next few months. The two green cars you see are out at the IDIADA proving ground near Barcelona, and yes, we can’t help but envy the Aston engineers who were given the job of spending their springtime thrashing the company’s new supercar around a track near the Spanish coast.

Aston Martin Valhallas - rear
Aston Martin Valhallas - rear

Meanwhile, as you can tell by the skies that match its paintwork, the grey car is closer to home in the UK, our uniquely rubbish roads being used to sign off on the Valhalla’s damper calibration. That can only be a good sign for its chassis setup.

If you needed a reminder of the Valhalla’s vital statistics, it’s Aston’s first plug-in hybrid car, pairing an 817bhp version of the familiar AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a trio of electric motors for a total output of 1064bhp and 811lb ft of torque.

Aston Martin Valhalla - front
Aston Martin Valhalla - front

With an eight-speed dual-clutch ’box and two of those e-motors powering the front axle, it’s said to be good for a 217mph top speed and 62mph in 2.5 seconds. Those figures put it close – some might say too close – to Aston’s poster-child V12-powered hypercar, the Valkyrie.

Simon Newton, Aston’s director of vehicle performance and attributes, said: “The unprecedented dynamic bandwidth that distinguishes Valhalla from its rivals has presented many new opportunities during development.

Aston Martin Valhalla - rear
Aston Martin Valhalla - rear

“To harness and refine the power to deliver an exceptional supercar experience on both road and track has meant tireless work has gone into the integration of active aerodynamics and integrated control systems.”

These images of the near-final car will no doubt warm the cockles of those who’ve already got orders in for one of the planned 999 units of the Valhalla. In fact, with production set to begin in Q2 of this year (which starts tomorrow, if you haven’t been keeping track), they’ll probably be getting ready to clear a space in their inevitably massive garages.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

