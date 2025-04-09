This MGA Restomod Is A 290bhp Track Car Wearing Tweed

The Frontline MGA Factory Edition packs a tantalising mechanical spec, including ITBs, an LSD and an 815kg dry weight
Frontline MGA Factory Edition - front
Frontline MGA Factory Edition - front

Look at an MGA, like the one in these pictures, and you probably have a certain image in your head. It’s village fetes, stringback driving gloves, and pints of brown ale down the Swan and Gooseberry with the local chapter of the MG Owners’ Club.

This, though, isn’t a normal MGA. It’s a Frontline MGA Factory Edition restomod, and though it looks largely standard on the outside, it packs a mechanical spec that’s more akin to several Jägerbombs than a pint of Gruntley’s Best Bitter.

Frontline MGA Factory Edition - side
Frontline MGA Factory Edition - side

Oxfordshire-based Frontline has made a name for itself already for its MGB restomods, but it’s now turned its attention to that car’s 1950s predecessor. Gone is the old BMC B-Series engine, replaced by a choice of two naturally aspirated Ford Duratec four-pots: a 2.0-litre making 225bhp, or a 2.5 with 290bhp.

Both engines get individual throttle bodies, a modern ECU and new camshafts, so they should sound suitably raspy as they breathe through a custom stainless steel exhaust. They continue to send power to the back wheels, now through Frontline’s five-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip diff.

Frontline MGA Factory Edition - interior
Frontline MGA Factory Edition - interior

It’s the chassis where Frontline might have done the most work, though. There’s a completely new five-link rear suspension setup developed by Nitron, plus telescopic dampers on the front. The original MGA Twin-Cam was rather ahead of its time in featuring four-wheel disc brakes, and that’s naturally carried across here with modern braking tech, now with four-pot callipers at the front.

The whole lot weighs 815kg dry, which, combined with that sizeable chunk of power, should make the Factory Edition capable of bothering plenty of modern sports cars.

Frontline MGA Factory Edition - rear
Frontline MGA Factory Edition - rear

Despite that, though, Frontline’s thankfully avoided going down the ever-more common restomod route of massively altering the looks. Only the new LED headlights and the Frontline badge replacing the MG one on the bonnet are signs that something’s changed. Well, that and the fact that you’ve just surprised a Porsche Cayman at the lights.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, partly because it’s likely to vary massively from car to car as Frontline’s offering the near-endless personalisation options that are part and parcel of the modern restomod experience. However much it does cost, though, the Factory Edition is available to order now in right- or left-hand drive, and as a roadster or a coupe. Customer deliveries are set to begin in the summer of next year, just in time for you to cause a stir at your local classic car show.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Singer Is Taking Over Willow Springs
Singer-modified Porsche 911s at Willow Springs
News
This Is A 637bhp Electric SUV From… Smart?
Smart #5 Brabus - front
News
This MGA Restomod Is A 290bhp Track Car Wearing Tweed
Frontline MGA Factory Edition - front
News
You Can Get A Caterham With A Horse Next Year
Caterham Seven Academy racer
News
Bentley Continental Gains ‘Entry-Level’ Hybrid Version
Bentley Continental GT - front
News
Ferrari Says Manual Gearbox Could Return On Limited-Run Models
Ferrari 550 Barchetta interior

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Cupra Leon VZ TSI Review: The King Of Leons
Cupra Leon VZ TSI - front
Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front