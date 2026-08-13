Stay Fresh with the Clarke Jetstar 1850B Pressure Washer
If you love your car – and if you’re reading this, you probably do – then it stands to reason you want it to be clean. That, however, isn’t always an easy or cheap task. Of course, professional valeters do a brilliant job, but they can be expensive to use on a regular basis. Popping down to the jet wash or the local hand car wash can be hit and miss, and as for the automatic car wash? Hopefully we don’t need to tell you that’s a bad idea, for the sake of your paintwork.
If you’re serious about keeping your car clean but don’t want to pay lots in the long run, then you’re best served looking at getting a home pressure washer, but even these can command a hefty initial outlay. Not so with Clarke’s Jetstar 1850B – at just £49.98, it’s one of the most affordable pressure washers on the market, but that doesn’t stop it packing a mighty punch.
Featuring an impressive 1950psi maximum pressure, and a working pressure of 1305psi, it’s capable of making short work of the nastiest, most baked-on dirt clinging to your bodywork, especially as it also delivers a 300l/hour peak flow rate. With a five-metre long high-pressure hose and an adjustable nozzle too, the 1850B is highly adaptable, and capable of reaching all those little nooks and crannies around your car.
And to round everything off, it doesn’t take up huge amounts of space: with compact 290 x 400 x 600mm dimensions, and weighing just 5.5kg, it can be easily stowed where bigger, more expensive pressure washers would simply get in the way. We think it’s one of the best products of its kind, and a sure-fire way of ensuring your ride is always as squeaky clean as you want it.
Grab yours today at Machine Mart
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