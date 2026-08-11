Monterey Car Week 2026: All the Big Reveals

Monterey Car Week is upon us once more, which means only one thing: this wealthy corner of northern California becomes a global epicenter for stridently-coloured trousers, Champagne consumption and throwing around some truly eye-watering amounts of money. Oh yeah, and there’ll be some cars, too.

Consisting of a series of high-end auctions, concours and race events centred around the seaside town of Monterey and the nearby Laguna Seca circuit, Car Week is also an increasingly popular venue for the world’s most exclusive car manufacturers to show off their latest wares to high net worth customers, and 2026 looks set to be no different. Join us for a rundown of all the major reveals taking place this year.

New Gordon Murray Special Vehicles supercar

New GMSV supercar teaser

The man behind the McLaren F1 continues to expand his Special Vehicles sub-brand, for those who find that the 100 examples each of the T.50 and T.33 make them simply too common. Set to be unveiled on 14 August, details on this new model are scarce for now, but the teaser image makes it pretty clear what to expect: this is something closely inspired by the McLaren F1 in its original and purest form.

It follows on from last year’s S1 LM, closely inspired by the more hardcore LM version of the original F1. Expect it to once again be based around the basic architecture of the T.50, and feature a version of the same high-revving Cosworth V12. A central driving position and manual gearbox are also pretty much dead certs here.

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Lamborghini Revuelto SV

Lamborghini Revuelto SV prototype

If you for some reason find that the 1,001bhp, 217mph Lamborghini Revuelto just isn’t fast enough, Lamborghini is cooking up a harder, faster Super Veloce version, as it typically does for its big flagship V12 supercars.

We don’t have many solid details yet, but expect the usual SV treatment: more power, less weight and, as confirmed by these prototype shots, more aggressive aero. The car’s already been out and set a production car lap record around a German racetrack, but not the one you’re thinking of – it’s the fastest thing with number plates around Hockenheim.

Hennessey Blackbird

Hennessey Blackbird

Unveiled in the runup to the show, the Blackbird is the latest hypercar from the power-obsessed Texans at Hennessey, but – gasp! – there’s a twist, because this Hennessey isn’t chasing four-figure power outputs or speed records. That means that while Hennessey’s current hypercar, the Venom F5, is available with up to 2,031bhp, the Blackbird makes do with ‘only’ 850bhp from a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8. How will it even get out of its own way?

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Instead, the Blackbird is chasing a driving experience described as ‘analogue’, the new favourite word of companies building low-volume hypercars as they attempt to offer an alternative to the modern era of tech-obsessed supercars. That means it gets rear-wheel drive, a six-speed open-gated manual gearbox, and an interior with precisely zero screens. And that name? It’s a nod to the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane, which is also the inspiration behind those deployable tailfins at the rear.

Bugatti Destrier

Bugatti Destrier

The latest entry in Bugatti’s Solitaire one-off series, the Destrier, named after the most respected type of horse used by medieval knights, is effectively a Bolide track car that’s been rebodied in a way that’s designed to emphasise its raw, sculptural form.

That means that while it gets the same mighty 8.0-litre, 1,578bhp quad-turbo W16 as the Bolide, all the aggressive aero has been done away with in favour of an ultra-slippery streamliner body. It’s also stunningly low, with the roofline sitting just a metre off the ground.

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Lamborghini Revuelto SV Teased as it Sets Hockenheim Lap Record

Marc Philipp Gemballa Marsien GT

Marc Philipp Gemballa Marsien GT

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Remember the Marsien, a hopped-up, off-road modified Porsche 911 Turbo from a few years back modelled on the bonkers old Dakar version of the 959? The Marsien GT is basically that, but as a roadgoing sports car, although the company – a spiritual successor to the original Gemballa Porsche tuner, established by founder Uwe Gemballa’s son – says the doors and roof are the only shared panels.

The engine is the same, though: the 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six from the current-gen (but pre-facelift) Porsche 911 Turbo and uprated by Ruf to the tune of 830bhp. 30 will be made, and you’re looking at around £650,000 plus a donor car.

Acura concept

Acura concept teaser

At last year’s Car Week, Acura, the posh American wing of Honda, showed off a concept version of its new RSX, an electric crossover with a sporty attitude (think Porsche Macan, Alpine A390). That car was subsequently killed off in Honda’s recent cull of almost all its upcoming EVs, as the company pivots more towards hybrids in the immediate future.

Those hybrids should look a bit like a new Acura concept that’s coming at Car Week this year, “showcasing a bold new era for Acura design.” That design language, which looks to feature some slightly Cadillac-esque split rear lights, will first find its way onto a production car on the next-gen RDX (basically a posh version of the Honda CR-V).

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Eccentrica V12 Roadster

Eccentrica V12 Roadster

What, you really thought we were going to get through a Car Week without a restomod of some sort? Come on now, don’t be silly. As the name suggests, this is a convertible version of the Eccentrica V12, a restomod of the Lamborghini Diablo.

Using an original Diablo Roadster as its base, it gets the usual restomod treatment: modernised carbon bodywork, a carbon-reinforced chassis, an overhauled interior and a fettled version of the original 5.7-litre V12, now delivering 542bhp through a six-speed manual. Eccentrica says the aerodynamics have also been tweaked to minimise top-down buffeting.

McMurtry Spéirling Pure

McMurtry Spéirling Pure

We’ve already had the full rundown on it, but Car Week serves as the venue for the official debut of the final production-ready McMurtry Spéirling. The tiny and frankly a little bit unhinged 1,000bhp electric track car uses a giant fan to suck itself to the ground, producing up to two tonnes of downforce even at a standstill, and the prototype has racked up outright records at venues including the Goodwood Hillclimb and the Top Gear Test Track.

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100 of these track-only customer versions, named the Pure, will be made, starting at £995,000 each.

Rezvani Beast X

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Whether it’s a bulletproof rebodied Lamborghini Urus or a retro tribute to the Porsche 935, the output of low-volume American tuner/manufacturer Rezvani is rarely subtle. That trend continues with its latest supercar, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette-based Beast X.

It’s based on the hybrid Corvette E-Ray, meaning it gets an electrified front axle in addition to the Stingray’s 6.2-litre V8 and is therefore all-wheel drive. Rezvani, though, has strapped a pair of turbos onto the engine and given it forged internals, upping the overall output from 655bhp to a massive 1,560bhp. This, the company says, is enough for 0-60mph in just 1.9 seconds. Five will be built.