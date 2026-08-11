7 Cars Gran Turismo Made Famous

Gran Turismo introduced millions of players to cars they might never have encountered otherwise, helping turn these models into enthusiast icons...
Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak - Gran Turismo
Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak - Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo doesn’t just give players a huge garage to choose from. It also exposes millions to cars that are either obscure outside of Japan, difficult to buy in Europe or simply better known in motorsport than on the road.

Over the years, the games have helped push many cars to a much wider audience. These seven are among the clearest examples.

Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)

Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) - Gran Turismo
Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) - Gran Turismo

The R34 Skyline GT-R was never officially sold in most Western markets, so for many, Gran Turismo was one of the first places they encountered it. The games also featured numerous versions, helping make names like V-Spec, V-Spec II and Nür familiar well beyond Japan.

The Skyline later became even more famous through films and tuning culture, but Gran Turismo had already helped establish the R34 as one of the defining Japanese performance cars of its era.

Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak

Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak - Gran Turismo
Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak - Gran Turismo

The Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak is probably the strongest example on this list. In real life, it was a highly specialised hillclimb machine, but in Gran Turismo 2 it became one of the most notorious cars in the game.

Its huge power and outrageous performance made it a favourite among players, and it returned in later games as something close to a Gran Turismo legend. Few Suzuki cars have ever enjoyed that kind of recognition.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution - Gran Turismo
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution - Gran Turismo

The Lancer Evolution already had a strong motorsport reputation thanks to Mitsubishi’s success in rallying, but Gran Turismo gave players access to a huge range of road-going versions they may never have seen otherwise.

Different generations, trims and special editions were all represented, helping turn the Evo into a household name among younger enthusiasts. The games played a big part in making the whole Evo lineage interesting, rather than just the rally cars.

Toyota Supra RZ

Toyota Supra RZ - Gran Turismo
Toyota Supra RZ - Gran Turismo

The A80 Supra is now one of the most famous Japanese cars ever built, but Gran Turismo was one of the early platforms that helped introduce its performance potential to a wider audience.

The twin-turbo RZ was fast in standard form and highly tuneable in-game, which made it a natural favourite. Its later Hollywood fame only added to a reputation that had already been growing through games like Gran Turismo.

Nissan Silvia Spec-R (S15)

Nissan Silvia Spec-R (S15) - Gran Turismo
Nissan Silvia Spec-R (S15) - Gran Turismo

The S15 Silvia was never officially sold in the UK, so Gran Turismo gave many European players their first proper look at Nissan’s rear-wheel-drive coupe.

The Spec-R in particular became popular thanks to its turbocharged engine and tuning potential. As drifting culture grew, the S15 became even more desirable, but Gran Turismo had already helped put it on the map for players outside Japan.

Subaru Impreza 22B STI

Subaru Impreza 22B STI - Gran Turismo
Subaru Impreza 22B STI - Gran Turismo

Much like the Mitsubishi Evo, the Impreza was already very famous thanks to rallying, but the 22B was far more obscure. Built in tiny numbers, it was a special road-going model rather than the version most people would actually see on the street.

Gran Turismo helped give the 22B a profile far beyond its production numbers. For many players, it became the ultimate classic Impreza and one of the most desirable Subarus in the series.

Toyota GT-One

Toyota GT-One - Gran Turismo
Toyota GT-One - Gran Turismo

Toyota’s GT-One was built for Le Mans and came close to winning, but it never achieved the same real-world fame as some of its rivals.

Gran Turismo changed that with its appearance in Gran Turismo 2 giving the dramatic prototype a second life - its speed and looks making it instantly memorable. For a generation of players, the GT-One became one of Toyota’s most recognisable racing cars.

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