Eccentrica Has Fettled Its Lamborghini Diablo Restomod For Track Days

Though it got plenty of racing versions over the years, the roadgoing Lamborghini Diablo, in the finest tradition of the brand, was always more about showing off than going as quickly as possible around a track.

That hasn’t stopped San Marino-based restomod outfit Eccentrica from trying to turn it into something you could turn up and turn laps in at your local track day, though. Having already revealed its original reimagining of the Diablo, it’s pitched up to this year’s Monterey Car Week with this, the Pacchetto Titano (literally ‘Titan Package’), a set of upgrades aimed at making the car even feistier and more focused.

Eccentrica Diablo Pacchetto Titano - rear

The powertrain’s mostly been left alone, the only big change being an ECU remap for the 5.7-litre V12 for zippier throttle response. Eccentrica doesn’t quote power figures, but its ‘standard’ take on the Diablo is good for 542bhp and 443lb ft. It continues to send all that to the rear wheels by way of a glorious open-gated six-speed manual.

The real work with the Pacchetto Titano has been done underneath, though. The springs have been stiffened and the adaptive dampers recalibrated, and there’s an upgraded Brembo-developed braking system. New wheels made from a carbon-aluminium blend should knock off some unsprung weight, too. Finally, there’s a new fixed rear wing, and various other aero bits have seen slight tweaks too with a view to improving downforce.

Eccentrica Diablo Pacchetto Titano - interior

Inside, there’s a new racing-style steering wheel plus more swathes of Alcantara and billet aluminium accents. Eccentrica’s launched it with its carbon bodywork left bare, because bare carbon is an internationally accepted signal for ‘this thing means business’, but because it’s an uber-exclusive restomod, you can have both the exterior and interior finished in whatever lurid combination your money-drenched brain can imagine.

Ah, yes, exclusivity and money. Eccentrica will build just 19 restomod Diablos, with the Pacchetto Titano available as an option, and you’re looking at at least £1 million before taxes. Oh, and the small matter of a Diablo donor car, but that’s probably pocket change if you’re considering one of these.