We Wish We’d Discovered Clarke’s CBBT1 Bluetooth Battery Tester Sooner

With the ability to easily check your battery power on your phone, and doubling up as a car locator, this is a seriously useful little tool
We Wish We’d Discovered Clarke’s CBBT1 Bluetooth Battery Tester Sooner

Your battery is the lifeblood of your car, and even if you’re driving regularly enough to keep it more than topped up, it’s never a bad idea to test it every now and then, just to stay on top of its condition – catching a deteriorating battery early can save you a major headache further down the line.

There are plenty of battery testers on the market, both digital and analogue, but we’re particularly fond of this Bluetooth-equipped solution from Clarke. This neat, pocket-sized device can be stuck to the surface of your battery using double-sided tape, and easily connects to your battery terminals. 

It then hooks up to a dedicated mobile app via a simple Bluetooth connection, meaning it can provide convenient, real-time information on battery power, voltage and temperature. If it detects anything out of the ordinary, it’ll instantly send a notification to your phone, giving you plenty of advance warning if there’s a problem with your battery. Historical data is stored for 30 days, too, meaning you can monitor whether the issue’s getting worse.

Already sounds great, especially for just £24.99, but it gets better, because the CBBT1 has some other seriously useful functions. It automatically records the distance, cost and even driving habits of journeys, which can easily be exported as an Excel file – great for anyone who needs to log their journeys, or simply just wants to budget for their driving.

It can even help you track down your car if you get back to the airport after a week away and can’t remember where you parked (don’t worry, we’ve all been there), as it automatically stores your last known parking location and feeds it to the app. Frankly, it’s such a useful little bit of kit, we can’t believe we didn’t discover it sooner.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart

We Wish We’d Discovered Clarke’s CBBT1 Bluetooth Battery Tester Sooner

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