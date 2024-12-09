My First Gran Turismo Car And Track List

Wondering what’s included in the introductory demo for GT7? Look no further for a list of the 18 cars and three tracks featured
My First Gran Turismo is something of a curiosity in 2024’s gaming landscape – sort of a return to those heady days of free playable demos to get newbies hooked into a title. It’s a little more fleshed out than that, though, and we reckon it’s as worthwhile a download for seasoned Gran Turismo-ists as it is for people who’ve never touched the series before.

The game’s content is unsurprisingly modest in scope, and even more unsurprisingly all taken straight from Gran Turismo 7. The selection of 18 collectable cars that span multiple decades and performance brackets, and all come pre-tuned for the title’s various challenges – although some other cars are driveable in the game’s licence tests.

The three circuits, meanwhile, are all original GT creations, consisting of two stone-cold classics and a new series debutant.

We’ve put together lists of both below, so look no further if you’re wondering what MFGT includes.

My First Gran Turismo car list

  • Audi TT Coupe 3.2 quattro ’03
  • BMW M3 Sport Evolution ’89
  • Citroen DS 21 Pallas ’70
  • Daihatsu Copen Active Top ’02
  • Dodge Challenger R/T ’70
  • Ferrari 308 GTB ’75
  • Honda NSX Type R ’92
  • Lamborghini Countach LP400 ’74
  • Mazda Roadster S (ND) ’15
  • Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD) ’02
  • Mini Cooper S ’05
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V GSR ’98
  • Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II (R32) ’94
  • Porsche 911 Turbo (930) ’81
  • Suzuki Jimny XC ’18
  • Toyota Sprinter Trueno 1600GT Apex (AE86) ’83
  • Volkswagen Golf VII GTI ’14
  • Volvo 240 SE Estate ’93

My First Gran Turismo track list

  • Deep Forest Raceway
  • Kyoto Driving Park - Miyabi
  • Trial Mountain Circuit
Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

