My First Gran Turismo Car And Track List

My First Gran Turismo is something of a curiosity in 2024’s gaming landscape – sort of a return to those heady days of free playable demos to get newbies hooked into a title. It’s a little more fleshed out than that, though, and we reckon it’s as worthwhile a download for seasoned Gran Turismo-ists as it is for people who’ve never touched the series before.

The game’s content is unsurprisingly modest in scope, and even more unsurprisingly all taken straight from Gran Turismo 7. The selection of 18 collectable cars that span multiple decades and performance brackets, and all come pre-tuned for the title’s various challenges – although some other cars are driveable in the game’s licence tests.

The three circuits, meanwhile, are all original GT creations, consisting of two stone-cold classics and a new series debutant.

We’ve put together lists of both below, so look no further if you’re wondering what MFGT includes.

My First Gran Turismo car list

My First Gran Turismo car collection screen

Audi TT Coupe 3.2 quattro ’03

BMW M3 Sport Evolution ’89

Citroen DS 21 Pallas ’70

Daihatsu Copen Active Top ’02

Dodge Challenger R/T ’70

Ferrari 308 GTB ’75

Honda NSX Type R ’92

Lamborghini Countach LP400 ’74

Mazda Roadster S (ND) ’15

Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD) ’02

Mini Cooper S ’05

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V GSR ’98

Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II (R32) ’94

Porsche 911 Turbo (930) ’81

Suzuki Jimny XC ’18

Toyota Sprinter Trueno 1600GT Apex (AE86) ’83

Volkswagen Golf VII GTI ’14

Volvo 240 SE Estate ’93

My First Gran Turismo track list

My First Gran Turismo gameplay