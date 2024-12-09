Why Every GT Veteran Should Try ‘My First Gran Turismo’

My First Gran Turismo is a game that isn’t for me. I mean that in a literal sense, rather than immediately coming out with some kind of scathing review.

Polyphony Digital’s new standalone, free-to-download title is a case of doing what it says on the tin. Here’s an experience designed to introduce new players to The Real Driving Simulator, those who have never dabbled in a bit of jazz fusion, rather than those of us who can take a look at a shelf to reveal a physical copy of pretty much every title released to date.

My First Gran Turismo, menu

So then, sitting down to play it with my well-loved Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro plugged in may well not have been in the spirit of things. Yet, booting up the title didn’t leave me feeling unwanted. Those of us who have been around a while might get a sense of the last free GT spin-off, 2006’s HD Concept, from the menu. Perhaps no coincidence.

Before anything else, you’re thrust into a quick demonstration run – a sector of Trial Mountain in an ND Mazda MX-5 to give you a feeling of GT. This bit is very much aimed at the newbies, although things get more involved from there.

My First Gran Turismo, licence tests menu

As a taster menu for the world of Gran Turismo, MFGT (just to keep things easier on the keyboard) offers a handful of game modes but before any of those, you’ll need to tackle the infamous Licence Tests.

Although shorter in number, with five tests each across your National B, A and International B licences, these are exactly like every mainline GT before it. Each progresses in difficulty to teach you different driving techniques, and all with elusive bronze, silver and gold.

My First Gran Turismo, A-2 licence test, menu

Don’t be fooled into thinking these are a stroll in the park though. While those of us experienced in GT should pass those easily, the gold tests are delightfully tricky on occasion and serve as a great refresher for that perhaps long-unconsidered knowledge on how to handle a car. A-2 test, I’m looking at you.

Although there’s no reward for achieving gold – passing each test with a bronze is enough to unlock a car for use in other modes – there’s the same old self-satisfaction of doing so. Plus a leaderboard to remind your new Gran Turismo playing friends how good (or not) you are.

My First Gran Turismo, Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 interior

Passing each licence will unlock a mode, with GT7’s quirky Music Rally first, Races second and then Time Trials third. Admittedly, none present you with any particular challenge or fresh cars to try out (albeit now with a jazz fusion take on Oh When The Saints), but they are backdropped by nostalgia-drenched UI and the same level of detail as GT7.

Even with around 800 hours now clocked in the current main title myself, there’s real fun to be had in trying a fresh GT experience.

My First Gran Turismo, E30 BMW M3 Sport Evolution

My First Gran Turismo is a wonderful and concise flavour that should serve to pull in new players to a series so many of us hold dear. Yet, for a good couple of hours, the experienced among us can have a great time too. Oh, and if nothing else, 100 per cent-ing MFGT will give you all 18 cars as a gift in GT7 and yes, you can sell them. Phase 3, profit.