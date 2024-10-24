10 Best Xbox Game Pass Driving Games

Love them or loathe them, subscription services are here to stay. For the gamers among us, there are a few options – but Microsoft’s Game Pass has established itself as the go-to choice thanks to its cross-platform compatibility across Xbox, PC and through cloud streaming.

With around 500 titles currently on the service, there’s a pretty tasty selection of driving and racing games to pick from, including its own Forza series and some tasty additions courtesy of a close relationship with EA.

We’ve picked out a selection of our favourites that you should try if you haven’t already…

10. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged

We were big fans of the original Hot Wheels Unleashed. Naturally, you'd expect it to be aimed squarely at kids and while that’s somewhat true for Unleashed, there’s joy to be had for all ages. Now, Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged is on Game Pass and only adds to the fun.

Like the first game, rather than scaling Hot Wheels cars to life-size, Unleashed 2 takes you to a miniature world. The cars are fantastically modelled, looking like their toy counterparts even complete with finger smudges and scratches on the paintwork as you race.

The gameplay itself again takes place on the famous orange plastic tracks set in a variety of locations along with the option to create your own layouts from an enormous virtual toybox. New features for Turbocharged include jump abilities and more environments to play in. There’s even a pretty competitive online multiplayer mode.

9. Need For Speed Unbound

It seems we’re some time away from a new Need For Speed title, but fortunately for those looking for a fix, EA continues to support NFS Unbound two years after its release.

It doesn’t hit the levels of instant classic like Underground 2 or the original Most Wanted did, but Unbound does offer one of the better modern Need For Speed experiences.

If for no other reason, you should download Unbound just to give the customisation a go. The series still does modifications like no other games can, with pretty much every aspect of every car customisable plus the inclusion of some exceptional widebodies too. Oh, and the recent introduction of Cops vs Racers is a pretty fun way to sink a few hours in.

8. Dirt Rally 2.0

Though EA Sports WRC has established itself as the go-to rally game for this generation of consoles, we're still waiting for its arrival on Game Pass. If you’re looking for a rally fix in the meantime, its predecessor Dirt Rally 2.0 has plenty to offer.

A car list of 50 may not seem a lot, but 2.0’s varied selection from different eras of rallying gives you a lot of different types of racing to tackle across gravel, snow and tarmac stages. There’s a career mode too, which admittedly does feel a little barebones compared to the new game, though has a one-up on WRC by also having the World Rallycross Championship licence.

7. Snowrunner

Not every great driving game has to be a racing game, as proven by Snowrunner.

This is something completely different to everything else on this list. The sequel to Mudrunner, Snowrunner has you taking on some incredibly rough terrains to deliver cargo to help with construction and repairs of locations across areas.

All the while, you’ve got to manage fuel and run the risk of it all going in the mud if you place a tyre wrong. It’s like Dark Souls meets Euro Truck Simulator.

6. Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport 2023 Indianapolis night

If you’re looking for something more simulation-focused, there are slim pickings to be had at the moment of Game Pass, though the latest Forza Motorsport has been available since its launch in October 2023.

This iteration of Turn 10 Studio’s long-standing series takes a slightly different approach to its predecessors, focusing on building and upgrading the cars you have in career mode rather than going for a Pokémon-style catch-them-all. It’s a great step into sim racing and gives you a good grasp on how car modifications and tuning have an overall effect on its performance.

5. Burnout Paradise Remastered

Well, we thought Burnout was well and truly dead, but it looks like a new title is coming. In the meantime, you can still play the latest - and greatest - iteration of the series.

Originally launched in 2008, Burnout Paradise took the series into an open world for the first time, with the usual boost-heavy, destruction-focused gameplay placed to the fabulous backdrop of Paradise City. It’s a true classic.

Remastered launched in 2018 and while it didn’t add any new features, it did give the game a graphical boost as well as bundling all of the DLC. Plus, its online multiplayer still works. Drop us a line if you need a hand with those Freeburn Challenges…

4. Wreckfest

Sometimes, you just want to kick back and indulge in some absolute chaos. Wreckfest can satisfy that need.

Though somewhat simulation-focused in its handling, Wreckfest takes the art of banger racing to the extreme. With cars ranging from city-focused hatchbacks to sports cars, big limousines and even a toilet, there’s a bit of every flavour in the title.

Racing can be as varied as simple circuit races, chaotic figure-of-eight tracks or outright last-man-standing deathmatches. It’s a game best enjoyed with friends to aim at.

Oh, and in case you get hooked on all-out destruction, you’ll be delighted to know a sequel is in the works.

3. F1 23



After a somewhat lacklustre effort with F1 22, the 2023 iteration of Codemasters’ long-standing series fixed a lot of wrongs without dramatically changing the, err, formula of the game.

F1 23 saw the return of Braking Point, the dramatised story mode in which you take the wheel as hotshot Aiden Jackson alongside a couple of other faces we won’t spoil. Other modes didn’t change so dramatically but, crucially, the games’ physics had a much-needed rework to better simulate the current ground effect-focused cars.

F1 24 is available for purchase, but it’s not yet on Game Pass, making 23 the most recent available on the service. Truthfully, it’s the better game anyway.

2. Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport may have been the original series, but Horizon has arguably taken the brand to a whole new level. In our biased eyes, Horizon 4’s take on the UK has the best setting of them all.

Key to Horizon 4 was the debut of the season feature, breathing new life into the environment on a weekly basis. Summer has blazing sunshine and red-hot roads, autumn brings the rain and falling leaves, winter adds a wonderful layer of snow that makes most cars a riot to drive while spring brings back the sunshine and drizzling rain.

If you haven’t already played a Horizon game, we’d strongly suggest giving 4 a go. Especially as it’ll be delisted from Game Pass and from the Microsoft Store by the end of the year.

1. Forza Horizon 5

As much as we love the UK setting, Mexico-set Forza Horizon 5 took the concept of the racing festival and just made everything technically a little better.

There are more cars, a (slightly) larger map, even better graphics and improved customisation. Being the current Horizon title, Playground Games is continuously adding more content as well as taking advantage of the dynamic world that sees some new things to explore from time to time.

Game Pass doesn’t include the expansions, but the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure packs are worth throwing a few quid at too for a few bonus hours of gameplay.