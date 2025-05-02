EA Set To ‘Redeploy’ WRC Team On Other Projects

We were rather disappointed earlier this week to learn that EA Sports’ deal to produce the official WRC games through its Codemasters subsidiary was ending early after just one title, 2023’s EA Sports WRC.

Even more disappointing was an ominous statement hinting that Codemasters’ long history of making rally and off-road racing games, started by 1991’s Paris to Dakar Rally, but really kicked into gear in 1998 with the original Colin McRae Rally, was at an end.

EA Sports WRC, Ford Focus WRC '99

Now, in more bad news on that front, EA has confirmed to Traxion that it’s looking at “reducing some roles” at Codemasters, which the US giant took over in 2021, "while we redeploy as many as possible against our strategic priorities, including our EA Sports F1 franchise.”

Those cuts and redeployments appear likely to come at Codemasters’ base in Southam, UK, which has served as the development hub for the Colin McRae Rally, Dirt and, more recently, EA Sports WRC titles. It’s a separate studio to the Birmingham-based one that develops the official F1 games, and where some of the Southam-based staff now appear to be heading.

EA and Codemasters released a statement on Tuesday announcing that EA Sports WRC would be the sole output of its WRC partnership, and that work on other rally-based projects from the developer was being ‘paused’: “Our WRC partnership was a culmination of sorts for our Codemasters journey with off-road racing, spanning decades through titles like Colin McRae Rally, and Dirt.

See also Abt Unveils Audi Quattro Restomod With 523bhp

“We've provided a home for every rally enthusiast, striving tirelessly to push the boundaries and deliver the exhilarating thrill of driving on the ragged edge. We’ve brought together incredibly talented racing developers, worked with some of the sport’s icons, and had the opportunity to share our love of rallying.”

It won’t be the end for the WRC licensing in gaming, though. The series promoter has confirmed it has plans for ‘an ambitious new direction’.

A statement on social media read: “What a ride it’s been! Over the past three years, WRC has been elevated to another level in the gaming world thanks to the dedication of EA Sports and Codemasters.

“Now, our WRC gaming franchise is going in an ambitious new direction with more news coming in the near future.”

EA Sports WRC will remain playable, at least. With that in mind, excuse us while we take a few hours of silence and jump into the sim rig. And remember, don’t cut.