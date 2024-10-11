Forza Motorsport Full Track List To Date And What’s On The Way

It's a year already since Forza Motorsport was released. Yes, time flies, and in that particular period we've seen plenty of content updates for the eighth title in the series (despite its numberless name), and with plenty of tracks joining the roster.

Available on Xbox Series consoles and PC, there are currently 26 locations ready to be tackled by an ever-expanding list of over 500 cars.

Road Atlanta is the latest to be added, having arrived in August's 'Road to Race update', but it won't be the last. Developer Turn 10 Studios has confirmed more tracks will be introduced as free updates over the coming months, with fan-favourite fictional circuit Sunset Peninsula arriving this month followed by Bathurst's Mount Panorama in December. More will come throughout 2025, too.

Remote video URL

Real-world circuits currently in the game range from the iconic Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, a debut for South Africa’s Kyalami Circuit and a wide variety of American tracks including new-to-Forza Mid-Ohio.

More highlights include the home of the Le Mans 24 Hours, the Circuit de la Sarthe, as well as Japan’s home of motorsport, Suzuka Circuit. Brits can get excited to head to a remodelled Silverstone, too.

Series staple Maple Valley Speedway features as the headline fictional circuit, joined by three new locations - Eaglerock Speedway, Grand Oak Raceway and Hakone Circuit.

Every track in the game supports Forza Motorsport’s dynamic weather and day/night cycles, allowing you to create some pretty spectacular races.

Forza Motorsport complete track list



Real-world circuits

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Le Mans - Circuit International de la Sarthe

Lime Rock Park

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Mugello Circuit

Nürburgring GP

Road America

Silverstone Circuit

Suzuka Circuit

Virginia International Raceway

Watkins Glen International Speedway

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Yas Marina Circuit (November ‘23)

Hockenheim (December '23)

Daytona International Speedway (January '24)

Nürburgring Nordschleife (February '24)

Brands Hatch (April '24)

Sebring (June '24)

Road Atlanta (August '24)

Fictional circuits

Eaglerock Speedway

Grand Oak Raceway

Hakone Circuit

Maple Valley

Tracks confirmed for future updates