Forza Motorsport Full Track List To Date And What’s On The Way
It's a year already since Forza Motorsport was released. Yes, time flies, and in that particular period we've seen plenty of content updates for the eighth title in the series (despite its numberless name), and with plenty of tracks joining the roster.
Available on Xbox Series consoles and PC, there are currently 26 locations ready to be tackled by an ever-expanding list of over 500 cars.
Road Atlanta is the latest to be added, having arrived in August's 'Road to Race update', but it won't be the last. Developer Turn 10 Studios has confirmed more tracks will be introduced as free updates over the coming months, with fan-favourite fictional circuit Sunset Peninsula arriving this month followed by Bathurst's Mount Panorama in December. More will come throughout 2025, too.
Real-world circuits currently in the game range from the iconic Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, a debut for South Africa’s Kyalami Circuit and a wide variety of American tracks including new-to-Forza Mid-Ohio.
More highlights include the home of the Le Mans 24 Hours, the Circuit de la Sarthe, as well as Japan’s home of motorsport, Suzuka Circuit. Brits can get excited to head to a remodelled Silverstone, too.
Series staple Maple Valley Speedway features as the headline fictional circuit, joined by three new locations - Eaglerock Speedway, Grand Oak Raceway and Hakone Circuit.
Every track in the game supports Forza Motorsport’s dynamic weather and day/night cycles, allowing you to create some pretty spectacular races.
Forza Motorsport complete track list
Real-world circuits
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
- Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
- Le Mans - Circuit International de la Sarthe
- Lime Rock Park
- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- Mugello Circuit
- Nürburgring GP
- Road America
- Silverstone Circuit
- Suzuka Circuit
- Virginia International Raceway
- Watkins Glen International Speedway
- WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
- Yas Marina Circuit (November ‘23)
- Hockenheim (December '23)
- Daytona International Speedway (January '24)
- Nürburgring Nordschleife (February '24)
- Brands Hatch (April '24)
- Sebring (June '24)
- Road Atlanta (August '24)
Fictional circuits
- Eaglerock Speedway
- Grand Oak Raceway
- Hakone Circuit
- Maple Valley
Tracks confirmed for future updates
- Sunset Peninsula (October '24)
- Mount Panorama Circuit (December '24)
- With more to come in 2025
