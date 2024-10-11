Forza Motorsport Full Track List To Date And What’s On The Way

Wondering which tracks to tackle on Forza Motorsport? This complete track list lays out your options…
me
Sunset Peninsula, Forza Motorsport
Sunset Peninsula, Forza Motorsport

It's a year already since Forza Motorsport was released. Yes, time flies, and in that particular period we've seen plenty of content updates for the eighth title in the series (despite its numberless name), and with plenty of tracks joining the roster.

Available on Xbox Series consoles and PC, there are currently 26 locations ready to be tackled by an ever-expanding list of over 500 cars

Road Atlanta is the latest to be added, having arrived in August's 'Road to Race update', but it won't be the last. Developer Turn 10 Studios has confirmed more tracks will be introduced as free updates over the coming months, with fan-favourite fictional circuit Sunset Peninsula arriving this month followed by Bathurst's Mount Panorama in December. More will come throughout 2025, too.

Real-world circuits currently in the game range from the iconic Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, a debut for South Africa’s Kyalami Circuit and a wide variety of American tracks including new-to-Forza Mid-Ohio.

More highlights include the home of the Le Mans 24 Hours, the Circuit de la Sarthe, as well as Japan’s home of motorsport, Suzuka Circuit. Brits can get excited to head to a remodelled Silverstone, too.

Series staple Maple Valley Speedway features as the headline fictional circuit, joined by three new locations - Eaglerock Speedway, Grand Oak Raceway and Hakone Circuit.

Every track in the game supports Forza Motorsport’s dynamic weather and day/night cycles, allowing you to create some pretty spectacular races.

Forza Motorsport complete track list


Real-world circuits

  • Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
  • Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
  • Homestead-Miami Speedway
  • Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
  • Le Mans - Circuit International de la Sarthe
  • Lime Rock Park
  • Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
  • Mugello Circuit
  • Nürburgring GP
  • Road America
  • Silverstone Circuit
  • Suzuka Circuit
  • Virginia International Raceway
  • Watkins Glen International Speedway
  • WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
  • Yas Marina Circuit (November ‘23)
  • Hockenheim (December '23)
  • Daytona International Speedway (January '24)
  • Nürburgring Nordschleife (February '24)
  • Brands Hatch (April '24)
  • Sebring (June '24)
  • Road Atlanta (August '24)

Fictional circuits

  • Eaglerock Speedway
  • Grand Oak Raceway
  • Hakone Circuit
  • Maple Valley

Tracks confirmed for future updates

  • Sunset Peninsula (October '24)
  • Mount Panorama Circuit (December '24)
  • With more to come in 2025

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Formula 1
Toyota Confirms F1 Return With Haas
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, TGR president Timoya Takahashi, and a Haas F1 car
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, TGR…
News
The Gorgeous BMW Skytop Is Heading For Production
BMW Skytop concept - front
BMW Skytop concept - front
News
Honda EVs Could Use Software To Replicate The Sensation Of Driving ICE Cars
Honda 0 Series saloon concept - side
Honda 0 Series saloon concept - side
News
The Alpine A390 Beta Previews The Brand’s First Bespoke EV
Alpine A390 Beta - front
Alpine A390 Beta - front
News
Cookie Monster Caught Speeding In An Audi RS2
The Cookie Monster speeding in an Audi RS2
The Cookie Monster speeding in an Audi RS2
News
The Renault Twizy Is Dead, Long Live The Mobilize Duo
Mobilize Duo - front
Mobilize Duo - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid Review: Too Sensible For Its Own Good
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Reviews
KGM Torres Review: ‘Fine’ Doesn’t Cut It
KGM Torres EVX - driving
KGM Torres EVX - driving
Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front