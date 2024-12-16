Forza Horizon 4 Has Been Delisted

We knew this day was coming, but we’re still sad about it: Forza Horizon 4 has officially been delisted.

The title, released in 2018, was removed from sale yesterday, Sunday 15 December, a date we’ve known about since it was announced in June. That gave anyone who hadn’t tried the UK-set game had plenty of time to grab it with a hefty discount, but anyone who didn’t will now have to track down a second-hand physical copy, or pick up a digital key from an online reseller.

The delisting comes a little over six years after the game was first released, with ongoing support and updates lasting right up until this summer – well into the lifespan of its follow-up, 2021’s Forza Horizon 5.

‘Licensing and agreements’ have been cited as the reason, which is the usual death knell for racing games, so it comes as no surprise. Thankfully, unlike The Crew, FH4 will still be fully accessible and playable to anyone who already owns it, or buys a physical copy second-hand. There are also no imminent plans to shut down the game’s online servers – indeed, it was only last year that servers for the first two games in the series – released in 2012 and 2014, respectively – were switched off.

See also The 14 Best Restomods And Recreations You Can Buy Right Now

The game’s DLC was also delisted back in June, meaning the only way to get access to certain extra content, including the title’s two expansions, is to find a physical copy of, or key for, the Ultimate Edition. Unfortunately, the chance to get hold of any cars that were added to the game through its numerous monthly updates has now disappeared.

If you’ve somehow waited this long to give FH4 a go, we still recommend scouring the internet or your local game shop for a good old-fashioned disc. Call us biased British media, but we named it our favourite in the whole series.