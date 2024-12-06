BMW Z4 Handschalter Review: A Transformative ‘Box

The best part of two years passed between the Toyota GR Supra manual coming out and the closely related BMW Z4 M35i getting its own DIY-shifting gearbox. So was it worth the wait?

Quite possibly, given the fact that BMW hasn’t just slapped on the B58-compatible six-speed manual, it already has in the parts bin and called it a day. The BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter Pack (which roughly translates from German to ‘hand switch’) gets a bespoke chassis setup with a reinforced anti-roll bar clamp at the front, tweaked traction control, and new software for the rear adaptive dampers, electric power steering and electronically-controlled locking M Sport differential.

In terms of the engine itself, it’s as per the automatic Z4 M40i, which means there’s a B58 inline-six up front (shared with the closely related Toyota GR Supra) providing 335bhp for those bigger rear wheels. Adaptive dampers feature as standard.

BMW Z4 Handschalter - front

To provide the Handschalter with a visual differentiation for the geeks to pick up on, you get a staggered wheel set measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. Previously, you didn’t get that on anything other than a full-fat M car.

There’s been a manual gearbox for the B58 engine happily sitting in the BMW parts bin for years, but it hasn’t just been slotted in without any further thought. It gets unspecified “M-specific components” and a custom-made shift lever, guide and linkage. The GR Supra manual had a whole load of attention paid to it, too, and (admittedly judging by a drive of that car from two years ago), the Toyota is the sweeter shifting of the two.

You don’t get the same level of precision when swapping cogs in the Z4, with that usual slightly rubbery feel when moving through the gate experienced in BMW manuals of the past toned down, but still present. Meanwhile, the pedals are significantly offset, which takes some time to get used to.

BMW Z4 Handschalter - driving



But you know what? It doesn’t matter that the quality of the shift is far from the best out there. Stick shift is such a rarity on cars like this now, that driving the Z4 Handschalter feels like a real treat. It adds an extra dimension to the driving experience, not just in terms of the involvement of the gear change itself, but also with the pause in the power delivery making the inline-six seem all the more punchier. The inclusion of the manual completely changes the driving experience for the better.

You come to have a great appreciation for its mid-range clout, and soon learn that there’s little point in hanging on until the readline. Peak power is made from just 5,000rpm, and beyond that point, the 3.0-litre lump starts to sound a little meek in comparison to some of its BMW straight-six predecessors.

BMW Z4 Handschalter - driving

Performance figures seem a little irrelevant for a car like this that sells itself more on enjoyment than raw figures, but it does well in that area too. The 0-62mph time of 4.6 seconds is a mere tenth down on what the automatic manages, and the top speed is exactly the same at an electronically governed 155mph.

Out of the box, the Z4 M40i deserves more credit for how well-rounded it is as a sports car. The chassis tweaks make it all the better. There’s a wonderful sharpness to the front end despite the reasonably chunky engine sitting over the front axle, with fast changes in direction rarely being a problem.

BMW Z4 Handschalter - driving

The ride/handling balance is very well judged, and for once, the stiffest mode for the adaptive dampers doesn’t feel excessive on crappy UK roads. However set, the suspension settles well after upsets, and body roll is pretty much non-existent at road speeds. Traction from those bigger diameter, marginally wider rear tyres is mighty, too. The most you’ll get without deliberately provoking the car is a slight side-step from the back axle.

Calm yourself down, and the Z4 is a fine cruiser. It’s comfortable, quiet and has all the toys you could ever want. Dropping or raising the roof takes just 10 seconds and can be done at speeds of up to 31mph, and once down, you’re still kept well-cocooned from the outside world.

BMW Z4 Handschalter - interior

I don’t really have any Handschalter-specific criticisms, other than the shift not being quite as nice as the Supra’s. The not-so-good stuff is applicable to all Z4s. Firstly, all these years on from the car’s launch, I’m still not sold on the aesthetic side of the equation, particularly from the front with those ultra-wide kidney grilles. It’s a fussy design overall.

Meanwhile, it’s yet another BMW whose facelift has involved robbing the cabin of its physical climate controls. Yes, I appreciate you’re probably bored of hearing motoring journalists moaning about this, but customer surveys I’ve seen from new car buyers in a past job suggest that there are a lot of people who are bothered by this.

BMW Z4 Handschalter - gear knob





In any case, the Z4 claws it back by having a very lovely cabin, enhanced here by the Handschalter-exclusive Cognac leather, which goes perfectly with the Frozen Deep Green exterior. You’d better like that combination, though, as it’s your only option with the Handschalter Pack.

Speaking of which, the whole thing including the special colour combination, the bigger wheels, some high gloss trim and - of course - the manual ‘box, comes to £5,325. That bumps the total price to £64,060. Worth it? Given the transformative effect on the driving experience and the novelty factor, I’d say so. I just can’t imagine it being a particularly popular option.