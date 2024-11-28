A90 Toyota GR Supra Bows Out With 429bhp ‘Final Edition’

Well, here we are then. It’s the end of the road for the A90 Toyota GR Supra, five years on from its arrival. With years of hype ahead of its return, more BMW jokes than you can count and ultimately turning out to be a quite excellent bit of kit in its own right, it’s going out in style.

This is the Toyota Supra A90 Final Edition, perhaps the last Supra we’ll see for quite some time and almost certainly the last with a straight-six engine.

Fortunately, this is so much more than just a new paint finish and some badges to see the A90 out, it’s actually undergone quite a considerable reworking – even if it's not quite the GRMN we’d hoped to see.

Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition, rear 3/4

Toyota has extracted an extra 94bhp and 52lb ft of torque from the B58 3.0-litre turbocharged straight six, now producing 429bhp and 420lb ft. That extra oomph comes from a reworked intake, a new catalytic converter to reduce exhaust back pressure and ‘optimising engine controls’. That last point hasn’t been elaborated on, but we assume some reworking of the ECU and potentially boost mapping.

Delightfully, you can only have the Final Edition with a six-speed manual and an Akrapovic backbox should give it wonderfully angry noises.

There’s also been a pretty major reworking of the car’s aerodynamics with learnings from the Supra GT4 racer. It gets a new front splitter and canards along with a swan-neck rear wing all made from carbon fibre for improved downforce, with all of it wind-tunnel tested. There’s also now a removable carbon fibre duct in the bonnet, should you need more cooling for track use.

Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition, rear wing

Under that overhauled skin is a new KW suspension setup, again taken from the GT4, with 16 rebound and 12 compression settings to play with. Various other changes like uprated bushings and pillow ball joints have been made as well, along with the introduction of the aluminium rear subframe mount as used on (you guessed it), the GT4.

New staggered-size lightweight alloys measure 19 inches on the front axle and 20 inches on the rear and will come wrapped as standard in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber.

Inside, the A90 Final Edition gets a set of Recaro carbon fibre bucket seats plus a bunch of red Alcantara-trimmed surfaces throughout the cabin.

Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition, interior

Just 300 examples of the Toyota Supra A90 Final Edition are planned for production and so far, it’s only confirmed for sale in Japan and Europe. We’re hoping that’ll extend to the UK.

In case you miss out on a Final Edition, there is a second, not-so-disappointing option. Alongside that is the Lightweight EVO, offering standard power levels but with a new active limited-slip differential, plus revised front suspension with strengthened rubber bushings and a stronger underbody brace. It also gets some new carbon aero parts.

Toyota GR Supra Lightweight EVO, front 3/4

There’s no word yet on how much either version of the run-out Toyota GR Supras will cost, although expect quite a considerable jump over the near-£60,000 the range-topping Pro retailed for in the UK before going off sale.

Farewell, Toyota Supra. Until we meet again.