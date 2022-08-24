Watch: Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years Is Nearly The Fastest Golf To Ever Lap The Nurburgring

The Volkswagen Golf R has long been one of the quickest hot hatches on the market, and the new Golf R 20 Years takes the performance to a whole new level as the most powerful production Golf ever created. The special-edition Golf has now been put through its paces around the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife, and it’s officially the fastest R-badged VW to ever lap the circuit. Below, you can watch the onboard lap.

Built to commemorate two decades since the arrival of the Golf R32, the Golf R 20 Years comes with a host of performance upgrades over the standard current-generation Golf R. But how much faster is it, exactly? The Golf R 20 Years clocked an official lap time of 7:47:31, which is more than four seconds faster than the standard car. Except, the two-seat Golf GTI Clubsport S beat that by over a tenth of a second nearly six years ago, so it’s not quite the ‘fastest Golf ever’. Awkward.