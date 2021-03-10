This 10k-Mile Honda CRX Is Listed For A Ridiculous £50k

One dealer is selling an (admittedly lovely) CRX for a shade under £50,000. Can it really be worth that much?

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It’s not often CT editor-in-chief Alex gets angry about something that isn’t food-related (trust me, you don’t want to be around him when he’s missed lunch), so it piqued my interest when I received his ranty message about a particular Honda CRX. Said example of the iconic hatchback is an awfully nice one with a mere 10,958 miles on the clock. It looks to be in very good condition inside and out, but then it ought to be because the asking price is an astonishing £49,750. Can it possibly be worth that much? Let’s take a closer look.

CRX values are entering silly territory - of that, there’s no question. There aren’t a whole lot of them left, and that mix of a high-revving 150bhp 1.6-litre ‘BA16’ VTEC engine and a beautiful rear glasshouse makes the survivors hot property. A few years ago a 15,000-mile CRX sold for £19,610 via Anglia Car Auctions, while over in the US relatively recently, a 33k-mile example reached a headline-grabbing $33,600 on Bring A Trailer. But £50,000 is quite a lot more than that. Is that mad price a sign of things to come? Probably not. For starters, what appears to be the exact same car was on eBay last month, with a winning bid of £16,500.

The seller was a Ferrari specialist based in Shropshire, which had treated the car to a new exhaust, a wheel refurbish and a front-end respray among other “sympathetic restoration” works. Assuming the sale went through, the mark-up at the new establishment is over £33,000. That might sound absurd, but it’s really not that surprising - we see both dealers and private sellers take a punt with high-ball prices on sought-after modern classics all the time. It’s a great way to attract attention (well, we’ve been suckered into talking about it, haven’t we?) even if there’s little chance of someone handing over anything close to the full asking price.