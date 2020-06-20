or register
Car Art

These 6 SUVs Have Been Rendered As Saloons And We Don't Hate Them

Some SUVs and crossovers have been given a saloon makeover in Photoshop, with surprisingly agreeable results

When Jaguar Land Rover trademarked the name ‘Road Rover’ a while ago, the Internet was suddenly awash with renders showing Range Rovers digitally converted into saloons. The reality is the car will be a low-riding crossover, but what if some of the world’s most popular SUVs were turned into saloons?

That’s what this set of images intends to find out. Perhaps deliberately, most of the vehicles chosen as starting points are quite boxy, resulting in a couple of vehicles that look like they’re straight from the 1980s. Riffing off those aforementioned ‘Road Rover’ renderings, the current Land Rover Discovery has also been given a saloon treatment here.

We know we should probably find all of these things heinous, but we can’t help but dig at least a few of them. What do you think?

Hummer H2

Nissan Juke

Ford Explorer

GMC Yukon

Mercedes G-Class

Land Rover Discovery

Souce: Budget Direct

