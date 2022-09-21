The Hybrid Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Is Ridiculously Powerful (But Very Heavy)

AMG has ditched the V8 for the upcoming C63, which will now use a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid setup capable of 670bhp

We’ve been expecting it for a while now, but Mercedes has now finally and officially unveiled the new AMG C63 S E Performance, complete with its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. As you’ll probably have heard, Mercedes ditched the twin-turbo V8 that powered the last C63, but says that innovations from the world of Formula 1 have enabled it to squeeze a staggering 670bhp out of the new C63’s drivetrain. That’s a whopping 170-odd bhp more than the last one. The C63 uses the record-breaking ‘M139’ four-cylinder engine we first saw in the 415bhp Mercedes-AMG A45 and its related models. However, for the latest C63, the power plant has been tuned to produce 470bhp before electrification, with an additional 200bhp coming from a rear-mounted electric motor. This means the new C63’s new ‘P3’ drivetrain will be capable of putting out a whopping 670bhp, which is 167bhp more than its main rival, the BMW M3, as well as 553lb-ft of torque - a 37lb-ft increase over the previous C63 S 4Matic. Mind you, it needs the extra power, as it ain’t light.

The C63 also uses an electric turbocharger developed in partnership with Garrett to deliver boost to the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine. A small motor, powered by a 400-volt electrical system, spins the compressor wheel before the vehicle’s exhaust gases reach the turbo, helping to virtually eliminate any lag.

A lightweight 6.1kWh battery pack provides power for the rear axle’s motor while also improving overall weight distribution compared to the last model. Each of the battery’s 560 cells is cooled individually using a complex circuit containing 14 litres of coolant. Understandably given the extra gubbins required for an electrified powertrain, the whole car weighs more than before, at 2111kg for the saloon and 2145kg for the estate model. Boot space will take a hit, too. Interestingly, the electric motor drives the rear axle via a two-speed gearbox which shifts into second gear at 87mph while spinning at 13,500rpm. In addition, there’s a belt-driven starter-alternator unit providing 14bhp and capable of powering the vehicle’s systems, such as the onboard lights.