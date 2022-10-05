The Dodge Challenger Came Close To Using The Alfa Romeo Giulia’s Platform

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The current generation Dodge Challenger is set to be retired this year, and it’s undoubtedly been a hit over in the States. However, things could have turned out very differently for the outgoing Charger, as Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has suggested that the V8-powered muscle car came close to using the platform from the Alfa Romeo Giulia during a recent refresh. In a recent episode of the Autoline Network Podcast, Kuniskis suggested that Dodge executives considered upgrading the Challenger to Alfa’s ‘Giorgio’ rear-wheel-drive platform amidst a refresh between 2013 and 2015. The outgoing Challenger is built upon the platform of a 2008 Chrysler LC, so the fresher, Italian-made rear-wheel-drive platform could have been an incredible upgrade.

“On the Giorgio platform, we would have had a car that, quite frankly, would have been lighter, would have handled better,” Kuniskis told listeners on the podcast. See also: Dodge’s Electric Charger SRT Concept Has Fake V8 Noise & Exhausts The deal to bring the Grigio platform over to the Challenger would have made a lot of sense for all parties involved. At the time, Dodge was a part of the Fiat Chrysler Automobile group, giving the American carmaker access to some of its Italian colleagues’ technologies.