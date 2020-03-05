Surprise: The AWD Toyota GR Yaris Starts At Just £29,995

The level of bespoke engineering that went into Toyota’s GR Yaris is bewildering. It’s been created by joining together two existing platforms, doesn’t share a single part with the standard Yaris and has a trick, lightweight all-wheel drive system.

Sounds expensive, doesn’t it? We certainly thought so, and yet, the UK starting price has just been revealed by Toyota, and it’s just £29,995. That’s comfortably but not excessively more than the front-wheel drive, less powerful and much more conventional Ford Fiesta ST, and cheaper than most hot hatches from the segment above. In Germany, meanwhile, the car starts at €33,200.