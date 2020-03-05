or register
Surprise: The AWD Toyota GR Yaris Starts At Just £29,995

Toyota's all-wheel drive homologation special has a much lower starting price than we feared

The level of bespoke engineering that went into Toyota’s GR Yaris is bewildering. It’s been created by joining together two existing platforms, doesn’t share a single part with the standard Yaris and has a trick, lightweight all-wheel drive system.

Sounds expensive, doesn’t it? We certainly thought so, and yet, the UK starting price has just been revealed by Toyota, and it’s just £29,995. That’s comfortably but not excessively more than the front-wheel drive, less powerful and much more conventional Ford Fiesta ST, and cheaper than most hot hatches from the segment above. In Germany, meanwhile, the car starts at €33,200.

Considering the performance you’re getting and the R&D costs Toyota Gazoo Racing will have pumped into this thing, that’s an absurd bargain. The price isn’t even that excessive if you add the Circuit Pack (including limited-slip differentials front and rear and nicer tyres), inflating slightly to a still thoroughly reasonable £33,495.

It’s not available to order just yet, but anyone tempted by those figures (a decent number of people, we should think) can sign up to a ‘keep me informed’ service via either a local dealer or Toyota’s UK website.

The first cars will be in the hands of customers this November.

