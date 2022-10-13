New Ford Mustang Will Be “Much More Difficult” To Tune For This Reason

The Mustang’s Chief Engineer has bad news for third-party tuners, as the car could be almost impossible to tune

The all-new Ford Mustang was unveiled last month, and while many components have been carried over from the previous model, Ford has made a big deal about the car’s new electric architecture. However, it turns out that the new Fully Networked Vehicle (FNV) could pose some serious problems for third-party modifiers. Chief Engineer for the Mustang program, Ed Krenz, recently told Ford Authority that the new S650-generation Mustang will be “much more difficult” to tune as a result of its new FNV technology.

According to Krenz, the FNV system is encrypted to protect the driver’s personal data, making the car’s software almost impossible to access for third-party tuners. If the car detects that someone is trying to access or modify the vehicle’s code, the car can automatically shut itself down and prevent any kind of access. See also: Awkward: Ford Having To Debadge Cars As It Runs Out Of Its Own Badges Installing upgraded third-party engine components will still be possible with the new Mustang, but owners probably won’t be able to tune their cars to take advantage of any hardware upgrades.