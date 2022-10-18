New Audi RS3 Performance Gets Even More Power & Semi-Slick Tyres

Audi has made the already fast RS3 even quicker with the new RS3 Performance

The Audi RS3 is already one of the quickest hot hatches on the market, and while 395 bhp is more than enough power for most drivers, Audi clearly felt that it could squeeze a bit more out of the car’s five-pot engine. Introducing the Audi RS3 Performance – the lariest version of the A3 that we’ve ever seen from the German carmaker. The new RS3 Performance isn’t exactly a replacement for the standard car or a mid-life update – consider it more of a limited edition model with some tweaks to make it that extra bit special. However, if you’re looking for the fastest possible RS3, the ABT RS3-R still holds that title.

Under the hood, you’ll still find the 2.5-litre turbocharged five-pot from the original car, though boost pressure has been increased by 0.1 bar, enabling a maximum of 401bhp to be delivered to the car’s all-wheel-drive system. We’re yet to catch word of 0-62mph times, but we expect the Performance to be marginally quicker than the standard car’s 3.8-second benchmark. See also: Audi RS3 Vs Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: How Much Power Is Too Much? Audi claims that the RS3 Performance will reach 186 mph when kitted out with the RS Plus Dynamic Package, which seems like more than enough for a hot hatch, in our opinion. The RS sports exhaust has also been tweaked for better sound and performance, and lucky buyers also get a set of Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres and a set of new adaptive dampers for better on-track performance.