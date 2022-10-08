Michael Schumacher’s 2003 Championship-Winning V10 F1 Car Is Up For Grabs

One of the most iconic cars in motorsport history will be sold to the highest bidder

Over the past year, we’ve seen some legendary Formula 1 racers come under the hammer, but for most modern F1 fans, Michael Schumacher’s racing red Ferraris have always been the dream driving machines. Thanks to this auction, one lucky (and incredibly wealthy) bidder will walk away with one of Schumacher’s very own Championship-winning F1 cars. The car in question is the Vodafone-liveried Ferrari F2003 GA that helped Schumacher claim his sixth driver’s championship, and it’s being sold via RM Sotheby’s on November 9 in Geneva, Switzerland. Nope, this isn’t a replica or a development mule - this Ferrari is the real thing, and racing cars don’t come much better than this.

As you'd expect from a car that won five Grand Prix throughout the 2003 season, it has some frankly astonishing figures. The car is powered by a naturally-aspirated 3.0-litre V10 that screams its way to 19,000rpm and puts out 930bhp in the process. The F1 car comes from Ferrari's period of absolute dominance in the sport, winning consecutive constructor's championships with Schumacher behind the wheel between 1999 and 2004.