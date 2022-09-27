Last Ever Lamborghini Aventador Rolls Off Production Line (For Real This Time)
As the final Aventador leaves the Lamborghini assembly line, we reflect on the iconic hypercar’s 11-year lifespan
First unveiled way back at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show, the legendary Lamborghini Aventador has been the poster car for an entire generation. After countless different variations of the V12-powered raging bull, including the SVJ, the Ultimae and even a digital NFT, Lamborghini has confirmed that the last ever Aventador has rolled off the production line, and this time it means it. Production had to restart after the Felicity Ace cargo ship sank with some of the final Aventadors on board, but this really is the end of the Lamborghini Aventador’s hugely successful story.
The last ever Aventador was finished in a unique blue paint scheme with the help of Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme, before being delivered to its lucky new owner in Switzerland. That car was the 11,465th example built across the model’s 11-year production run, making the Aventador a better seller than all of Lamborghini’s prior V12-powered models combined.
So, what’s next for Lamborghini? The Urus may have become Lamborghini’s best-selling vehicle, but the brand is still committed to building silly hypercars. Lamborghini has confirmed that a successor to the Aventador is on its way, and petrolheads will be pleased to hear that the new model will make use of a twelve-cylinder engine, albeit with hybrid assistance.
See also: New Lamborghini Urus Performante Is Lighter, Faster And Has A ‘Rally Mode’
As for the naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 found in the Aventador, that power unit looks to be going into retirement. In the range-topping Ultimae model, the power unit produces a staggering 769bhp at 8500rpm, which helps launch the machine from 0-62mph in just 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 220mph. Not bad for a car without any forced induction or electric power assistance.
Despite its clunky single-clutch transmission and 11-year-old chassis, the Lamborghini Aventador will undoubtedly be remembered as an icon of its time. We can’t wait to see its upcoming replacement, but if one thing is for certain, it’s that we’ll never forget the Lamborghini Aventador.
Next up, Watch The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Off-Road Supercar Frolic In The Sand
0 comments