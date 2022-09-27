Last Ever Lamborghini Aventador Rolls Off Production Line (For Real This Time)

First unveiled way back at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show, the legendary Lamborghini Aventador has been the poster car for an entire generation. After countless different variations of the V12-powered raging bull, including the SVJ, the Ultimae and even a digital NFT, Lamborghini has confirmed that the last ever Aventador has rolled off the production line, and this time it means it. Production had to restart after the Felicity Ace cargo ship sank with some of the final Aventadors on board, but this really is the end of the Lamborghini Aventador’s hugely successful story.

The last ever Aventador was finished in a unique blue paint scheme with the help of Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme, before being delivered to its lucky new owner in Switzerland. That car was the 11,465th example built across the model’s 11-year production run, making the Aventador a better seller than all of Lamborghini’s prior V12-powered models combined.