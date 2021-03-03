Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Recalled For Potentially Ejecting Engine Cover

If you own one of a particular group of Lamborghini Aventador SVJ s, there’s a chance your engine bay cover will make a bid for freedom. In the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a recall notice late last month, subsequently picked up by Car Scoops .

It’s all down to a plastic hinge, the screws for which may lose torque “due to thermal effect,” the NHTSA says. The report adds:

“The hood hinge may not hold the hood closed as designed while the vehicle is in motion at high speed under strong vertical and longitudinal acceleration. If this condition occurs, the hood may flip open without warning and could fully detach from the vehicle, creating a road hazard and increasing the safety-risk of a crash for following traffic.”

221 examples are potentially afflicted by the defect, all of which are coupes built from the 2018 to 2021 model year. Only one SVJ is confirmed to be affected by the issue, as uncovered by an authorised Lamborghini dealer in France. A subsequent internal investigation discovered that other SVJs could development the problem over time.

Owners will need to make an appoint with an official Lamborghini dealer, where new thread lock hinge screws are to be installed. Owners in the US will be contacted from 9-16 April. At the time of writing, the recall is yet to appear in the UK’s DVLA database, although we’d expect that to change soon.