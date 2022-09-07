or register
Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 15 hours ago
KTM X-Bow GT-XR Uses The World’s Most Powerful Inline-Five

Audi’s legendary inline five-cylinder makes its way into KTM’s greatest X-Bow yet

We’ve got good news if you love lightweight, powerful, blisteringly quick road-legal track cars. Austrian firm KTM has unveiled its most powerful road-legal X-Bow ever, and it’s called the GT-XR.

The X-Bow GT-XR will launch with the latest derivative of Audi’s 2.5-litre turbocharged inline five-cylinder unit, which is the world’s most powerful production five-pot engine in this setting. We previously saw the unit in the track-only KTM GT-X, but now it’s ready to make light work of public roads.

If the driver is brave enough, the powerplant will send up to 494bhp to the car’s rear wheels through a seven-speed DSG transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential. Top speed is rated at 174mph, and it’ll reach 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds.

Underneath the X-Bow GT-XR’s supercar-like exterior lies a refined version of the carbon fibre monocoque we first saw in the original X-Bow back in 2008, along with a high-strength tubular steel rear frame. The car’s weight is a mere 1,130kg without fluids. Bulk is also kept down thanks to hand-painted carbon bodywork and a rear wing made from the same material.

Downforce-generating components like the aggressive rear diffuser, front splitter and rear wing work in harmony with the car’s highly engineered undertray, which has been designed to maximise ground effect and create a seal of air beneath the car. High-performance Sachs sport dampers keep body control in check, while forged aluminium OZ Racing wheels or optional centre-lock units emphasise that the X-Bow GT-XR is an out-and-out track-focused machine.

Inside the GT-XR’s jet-fighter style cabin, you’ll find a removable carbon fibre steering wheel, carbon bucket seats, an adjustable pedal box and a racing-inspired digital gauge cluster.

Sadly for us regular folk, the X-Bow GT-XR costs around £250,000 ($282,000) and just 100 examples are likely to be produced each year.

