Gunther Werks’ Porsche 911 Restomod Is More Powerful Than The New GT3 RS

Gunther Werks is one of the big names when it comes to tuning air-cooled Porsche 911s, and this bright orange 993-generation 911 is one of the most powerful Porsche restomods we’ve seen to date. Dubbed ‘Project Tornado’ by its California-based creator, this 911-based project is putting a strong case against the Autoart 911 for the title of the best 993-generation restomod.

Gunther Werks is incredibly proud of the car’s engine, a highly developed twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre unit produced by Rothsport Racing. It uses a racing-derived flat fan, a liquid-charged cooling system and a host of other racing-inspired tech to put out an incredible 690bhp in track mode, or around 590bhp in ‘Standard’ mode. Since when did 590bhp become considered ‘Standard’? This 911’s air-cooled powerplant produces over 150bhp more than the brand new GT3 RS. For those who say you can’t compare a turbocharged car to one that is naturally aspirated, the Project Tornado even puts out around 50bhp more than the current-generation turbocharged Turbo S. Unlike those two current-generation 911s, the Project Tornado’s power is delivered to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, so it’s certainly not for the faint-hearted.

According to the Californian-based tuner, the introduction of carbon fibre body panels has shaved around 227kg off the original car's weight, while noteworthy body components include a vented front hood with a functional downforce-producing scoop, vented front fenders, widened side skirts, a more aggressive rear diffuser with raised exhausts, a double-bubble carbon fibre roof and a whale-tail inspired rear wing. On the inside, you'll find a bespoke carbon fibre steering wheel, a redesigned centre console and lightweight carbon fibre bucket seats that can use a five-point racing harness. Buyers can also choose a Touring package to turn down the overall aggressiveness of the car's exterior, if that floats your boat.