Gunther Werks’ Porsche 911 Restomod Is More Powerful Than The New GT3 RS
The bright orange 993-generation Porsche restomod offers some seriously impressive performance
Gunther Werks is one of the big names when it comes to tuning air-cooled Porsche 911s, and this bright orange 993-generation 911 is one of the most powerful Porsche restomods we’ve seen to date.
Dubbed ‘Project Tornado’ by its California-based creator, this 911-based project is putting a strong case against the Autoart 911 for the title of the best 993-generation restomod.
Gunther Werks is incredibly proud of the car’s engine, a highly developed twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre unit produced by Rothsport Racing. It uses a racing-derived flat fan, a liquid-charged cooling system and a host of other racing-inspired tech to put out an incredible 690bhp in track mode, or around 590bhp in ‘Standard’ mode. Since when did 590bhp become considered ‘Standard’?
This 911’s air-cooled powerplant produces over 150bhp more than the brand new GT3 RS. For those who say you can’t compare a turbocharged car to one that is naturally aspirated, the Project Tornado even puts out around 50bhp more than the current-generation turbocharged Turbo S. Unlike those two current-generation 911s, the Project Tornado’s power is delivered to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, so it’s certainly not for the faint-hearted.
According to the Californian-based tuner, the introduction of carbon fibre body panels has shaved around 227kg off the original car’s weight, while noteworthy body components include a vented front hood with a functional downforce-producing scoop, vented front fenders, widened side skirts, a more aggressive rear diffuser with raised exhausts, a double-bubble carbon fibre roof and a whale-tail inspired rear wing.
On the inside, you’ll find a bespoke carbon fibre steering wheel, a redesigned centre console and lightweight carbon fibre bucket seats that can use a five-point racing harness. Buyers can also choose a Touring package to turn down the overall aggressiveness of the car’s exterior, if that floats your boat.
So, would you choose this Gunther Werks 993 restomod or the package offered by Autoart? Let us know your favourite.
