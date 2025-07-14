10 Highlights From The 2025 Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Team Car Throttle is currently sunburned, physically shattered and cleaning dust out of places we didn’t know existed. It can only mean one thing – the Goodwood Festival of Speed is over for another year.

The show just seems to get bigger year on year, and with the 2025 edition wrapped up, we’re looking back at our 10 favourite moments, from spectacular hill runs to some major car reveals.

Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear claims production car hill record

You’ve probably had time to digest all the headlines on the new Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear by now – 1603bhp, more downforce, less weight and a horsey name. All that’s left to do is watch (and listen to) it absolutely fire its way up the hill in 47.14 seconds. That makes it the fastest road-legal car to ever go up Lord March’s driveway, beating last year’s record-setting run by the Czinger 21C by 1.68 seconds.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N revealed

Hyundai Ioniq 6 n

If you’d have told us a few years ago that the new car we were most excited to see get unveiled at Goodwood was a Hyundai EV, we’d have asked you who’d been lacing your breakfast with mind-altering substances. Of course, the Ioniq 6 N isn’t any old Hyundai EV – it’s the follow-up to the superb Ioniq 5 N, and promises to bring extra driftiness and even better integration of Hyundai’s surprisingly brilliant virtual gearshifts. Safe to say, we’re rather looking forward to having a go in this one.

New Toyota supercar teased

Know what else we’re looking forward to having a go in? The Toyota GR GT3. Or possibly Lexus LFR. Whatever it’s going to be called, FoS was the first time Toyota publicly acknowledged the existence of the worst-kept secret in the car industry, its new front-engined sports car that’s been seen testing all over the world for the last year and a bit. Developed to be the basis for a new GT3 racer, it’s expected to have twin-turbo V8 power and, with Toyota’s GR division behind it, it’ll almost certainly be excellent.

All the F1 cars

The lineup of F1 machinery at Goodwood is always impressive, but the sport is celebrating its 75th birthday this year, so the roster of cars and drivers appearing at FoS was on another level. As well as no fewer than seven world champions being present, there was a truly staggering range of F1 cars running throughout the weekend, which led to quite the soundtrack.

Hollie McRae’s emotional passenger ride

Remote video URL

2025 also marks 30 years since Colin McRae became the first British driver to win the World Rally Championship. As a result, lots of the cars driven by the Scotsman in his always-spectacular career were running during FoS, headlined by L555 BAT, the very Subaru Impreza with which he claimed that 1995 title. Seeing it get properly exercised up the hill by rally driver Jon Armstrong would have been special enough, but even better was that sitting in the co-driver’s seat of her late father’s car was Colin’s daughter, Hollie McRae. Is someone chopping onions nearby?

James Deane’s extremely sideways hill run

Remote video URL

The annual cohort of drift cars that descend on FoS is always a big highlight, and that was no different in 2025. The title of our favourite drift run, though, has to go to multiple Formula D champion James Deane in his Ford Mustang RTR. There were very few places on the course where the Irishman didn’t have the Mustang at a preposterous angle with smoke pouring from its back end, including a fully committed, inch-perfect right-left transition past the flint wall. Sensational stuff.

Ford F-150 SuperTruck wins the Timed Shootout

Remote video URL

Ford’s 1400bhp F-150 Lightning SuperTruck, essentially a giant rear wing with some electric motors attached to it, now has the honour of winning the two most famous Hillclimbs in the world. Romain Dumas, who took the truck to glory at Pikes Peak last year, also drove it to victory at Goodwood’s Timed Shootout this year. Should make up for Ford’s new Pikes Peak contender, the Super Mustang Mach-E, narrowly missing out on victory in Colorado a couple of weeks ago.

BMW M3 CS goes for a spin

Remote video URL

Goodwood wouldn’t be Goodwood without the odd mishap, and while there was nothing quite as spectacular this year as the Lotus Evija X’s 2024 start line incident, the driver tasked with taking the new BMW M3 CS Touring up the hill was left slightly red-faced on Sunday. Accelerating out of the first turn, the car snapped right before a bit of an overcorrection saw it pirouette into one of Goodwood’s many haybales. Thankfully, the damage was minor, but it’s a helpful reminder that all-wheel drive won’t always save you from embarrassment.

Tokyo Drift RX-7 fetches seven figures

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift Mazda RX-7

£800,000, or around $1.08 million. That was the hammer price fetched by an orange widebody FD Mazda RX-7 at Bonhams Cars’ FoS auction on Friday. Of course, you know by now it’s not any orange widebody RX-7 – it’s one of the Veilside-kitted cars used in the filming of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Even so, watching the bids creep up over the million-dollar mark was some cinema-worthy entertainment in the CT Slack channel on Friday, and is evidence of the continuing shift towards this era in the collector car market. We’re also fairly comfortable saying it’s utterly smashed the auction record for an RX-7 of any type.

Pagani Huayra R Evo reminds us why we love V12s

Remote video URL

Not a lot to say about this one. It’s an open-top Pagani Huayra R unleashing a simply astonishing 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12. Grab a snack, sit back, and treat your ears to it.