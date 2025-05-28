Skoda Favorit Reworked As Modern EV Hatch By Designers

A pair of Skoda designers have reimagined one of the brand’s most important models as a retro electric supermini
Skoda Favorit EV concept and original - front
Skoda Favorit EV concept and original - front

You may not think about it much, but the little Skoda Favorit – a car that’s all but vanished from the roads of Britain – is one of the most important models the Czech brand ever produced.

Launched in 1987, when Skoda was still owned by the communist government of what was then Czechoslovakia, the little Favorit was the bridging point between the old and new iterations of Skoda. It was the brand’s first front-engined, front-wheel drive car, but was developed before it slowly became an ever-bigger part of Volkswagen throughout the 1990s.

Skoda Favorit EV concept and original - side
Skoda Favorit EV concept and original - side

It’s because of this importance that Skoda designer Ljudmil Slavov chose to rework the Favorit as a bang-up-to-date retro-inspired EV. With help from student and fellow design team member David Stingl, he’s rendered it as a modern supermini blending the original’s styling with Skoda’s present-day ‘Modern Solid’ corporate look.

The boxy lines of the (Bertone-styled) original car have been rounded off a little, and it’s bigger overall. The classic Favorit’s blocky head- and tail lights – both off-the-shelf units that were easily mass-producible – have been reinterpreted as friendly-looking, minimalist LED light signatures.

Skoda Favorit EV concept and original - rear
Skoda Favorit EV concept and original - rear

Up front, those slender lights sit above semi-translucent covers through which further light patterns could be projected, say Slavov and Stingl, or could even be folded away entirely to reveal a larger headlamp. Oh, and one thing the original definitely didn’t have was split-opening doors, but that’s something that’s been integrated into Slavov and Stingl’s concept.

Oh, and just in case this wasn’t cool enough, Ljudmil’s also sketched a racing version, inspired by the original Favorit’s exploits in rallying, where it routinely punched above its weight. His concept gets bumpers covered in a grey soft-touch material, a reference to the unpainted plastic items on the original.

Skoda Favorit EV concept and original - rally versions
Skoda Favorit EV concept and original - rally versions

Ultimately, this is just a pair of designers’ passion project and something that celebrates a crucial part of Skoda’s history, rather than anything that has a serious chance of production. Then again, other ’80s-inspired electric superminis like the Renault 5 E-Tech and Fiat Grande Panda have been stealing hearts across Europe and beyond – surely there’s room for another?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Skoda Favorit Reworked As Modern EV Hatch By Designers
Skoda Favorit EV concept and original - front
News
The Aston Martin DB12 Volante Palm Beach Edition Has Glass In Its Paint
Aston Martin DB12 Volante Palm Beach Edition - front
News
Toyota GR Corolla Could Be Built In Britain, Says Report
Toyota GR Corolla - front
News
The New Renault 4 Starts At £26,995
Renault 4 E-Tech - front
News
Land Rover Defender Plays It Safe With 2026 Facelift
2026 Land Rover Defender 110 - front
News
The BMW M2 CS Gains 49bhp, Loses 30kg, Costs £87k
BMW M2 CS - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front
Reviews
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric Review: Mixed Feelings
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric, front
Reviews
VW ID7 GTX Review: An Old-School Sports Saloon For The EV Age
VW ID7 GTX - front
Reviews
VW ID3 GTX Review: A Convincing EV Hot Hatch, With One Big Problem
VW ID3 GTX - front
Reviews
2025 Audi RS6 GT Review: Utterly Excellent, Utterly Expensive
Audi RS6 GT, front