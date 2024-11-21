Hyundai Ioniq 9 Revealed As An Absolute Unit

This three-row electric SUV promises up to 385 miles on a charge and comes with swivelling seats
Hyundai Ioniq 9, front 3/4
Hyundai Ioniq 9, front 3/4

‘Absolute unit’ is a term that, if you spent any time on the internet from about 2017 to 2020, you’d probably see applied to something truly massive. Well, then, meet the Hyundai Ioniq 9 – something we can confidently describe as an absolute unit.

It measures 5.1m long, 2m wide and 1.8m tall and follows the Ioniq 5 and 6 in going for a pixel-heavy retro-futuristic design yet managing to look not quite like anything else in the process. Well, maybe aside from shades of cyberpunk Volvo XC90 at the back.

Hyundai Ioniq 9, rear 3/4
Hyundai Ioniq 9, rear 3/4

More important than how it looks is the interior of it, with it becoming Hyundai’s first electric three-row car. Based on the same platform as the Kia EV9, it’s no surprise to hear that you can have it as either a six- or seven-seater like that car.

Go for the six-seater, and you’ll get a neat set of swivelling chairs for the middle row. Those – and the ones up front – come with massaging features and can fully recline. That should help get the kids (and maybe even your partner) to sleep on a long drive.

Being an Ioniq, it’s quite tech-dependent too. You’ve got two 12-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment, plus the standard fitment of an eight-speaker audio system. That can be upgraded for the 14-speaker Bose system, which we can only assume will be the only one you’ll really want.

Hyundai Ioniq 9, interior front
Hyundai Ioniq 9, interior front

Its sheer size also means it has a pretty huge boot – fold the rear-most seats flat and you’ve got 1,323 litres of load space to work with.

Obviously, given its mass and kit, it’s going to need some big batteries to power it. Juice comes courtesy of a 110.3kWh gross capacity pack, quoted as offering up to 385 miles of range depending on the spec.

That’ll be the single-motor Long Range car’s figure, powered by a 215bhp, 259lb ft of torque unit. It’ll take 9.4 seconds to get to 62mph from a standstill, so if you have concerns about shifting (presumably) three tonnes of metal with that, there are two dual-motor options.

Hyundai Ioniq 9, middle seats
Hyundai Ioniq 9, middle seats

The first is a 308bhp car said to hit 62mph in 6.7 seconds, or a 429bhp version cracking it in 5.2 seconds. Obviously, those will come with a hit to your available range – quoted at 320 and 311 miles respectively. All versions top out at 124mph.

It’ll go on sale in the US and Korea in the first half of 2025, before arriving in Europe and the UK later in the year. No word yet on pricing, but expect this to be the most expensive Hyundai money can buy. 

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Ford Is Set To Axe 800 UK Jobs
News
There’s A New DS Coming And Yes, It’s An Electric SUV
DS 8
DS 8
News
Hyundai Ioniq 9 Revealed As An Absolute Unit
Hyundai Ioniq 9, front 3/4
Hyundai Ioniq 9, front 3/4
News
Jaguar Teases Radical Concept That Ditches Rear Windscreen
Jaguar concept teaser
Jaguar concept teaser
News
The Manual Handbrake Is Almost Extinct
News
The TWR Supercat Gives The Jaguar XJS The Bite It Always Deserved
TWR Supercat, front 3/4
TWR Supercat, front 3/4

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
2024 Dacia Duster Review: Refreshingly Simple, Relentlessly Charming
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Reviews
Toyota Hilux GR Sport Review: A Tough, Capable Truck – Just Don’t Be Fooled By The Badges
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front