You Can Pick Up F1 Manager 2024 For Free

We quite enjoyed F1 Manager 2024 when the game was first released last July, and without knowing at the time, it’d also be the last iteration of the series. It’s a game we’d tell you to pick up anyway, but right now, you can for absolutely nothing.

From today, the title is free to download on PC through the Epic Games Store and will be yours to keep if you do. The offer runs until next Thursday, so you’ve got a few days to get around to doing it. Just make sure to set a phone reminder if you have to.

Even an unexpected 1-2 finish didn't cheer them up

Do so, and you’ll be at the helm of your choice of the 10 official Formula 1 teams, or you can start an 11th from scratch. We mean literally from scratch too – you’ll need to pick your staff, drivers, facilities, sponsors and choice of engine supplier.

The game has been continuously supported with updates since its release, mostly recently gaining pit lane starts and a reworking of the driver mentality system towards the end of 2024.

As we say though, it appears this will be the last F1 Manager title – at least under the stewardship of developer Frontier. A financial report from November 2024 stated: “After 31 May 2024 and before the signing of the accounts on 10 September 2024, commercial discussions with an IP partner resulted in the voluntary termination of a contract for a future game before full development started.”

Neither driver seems too happy to be with us

That was later clarified by financial services group Zeus Capital, who added: “The company has confirmed [this] relates to F1 Manager 2025 that would have been released in FY26. As a result, our forecasts no longer include this title, leaving the company more reliant on the success of Jurassic World Evolution 3, due to be released that year”.

Sad, really. But at least you can enjoy running your team into the ground one more time for free.

