F1 Manager 2025 Has Reportedly Been Cancelled

When we reviewed F1 Manager 2024 earlier in the year, we described it as “the first truly compelling” title in the franchise. Well, it turns out it may well be the last – with the 2025 iteration of the game reportedly cancelled.

As spotted by Traxion.gg, a statement in developer Frontier Developments’ 2024 year financial report read: “After 31 May 2024 and before the signing of the accounts on 10 September 2024, commercial discussions with an IP partner resulted in the voluntary termination of a contract for a future game before full development started.”

F1 Manager 24 screenshot

The developer currently produces two third-party IP (intellectual property) games – the F1 Manager series, and Jurrasic World Evolution. The third game in the latter was announced earlier this year so, from that knowledge alone, its cancellation would seem highly unlikely – therefore leaving F1 for the chopping block.

This has been further clarified by financial services group Zeus Capital, which has outright stated F1 Manager has been cancelled. It said: “The company has confirmed [this] relates to F1 Manager 2025 that would have been released in FY26. As a result, our forecasts no longer include this title, leaving the company more reliant on the success of Jurassic World Evolution 3, due to be released that year”.

F1 Manager 24 screenshot

Our interpretation of that statement suggests this could be the end of the road for the F1 Manager series under the stewardship of Frontier, and it remains to be seen how long F1 Manager 2024 will be supported.

That said, the game has just received a fairly large update adding pit lane starts for the first time in the series, as well as a reworking of driver development to further diversify their impact on your team.

We’ve reached out to Frontier for further comment and will update this story if and when we hear back.

