There’s Now A GTI-Powered VW Passat, But You Can’t Have It

VW’s estate gets 261bhp and does 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds, but it’s only for LHD markets for now
VW Passat 2.0 TSI 4Motion - front
VW Passat 2.0 TSI 4Motion - front

There’s not been a properly sporty VW Passat since the underrated V6-powered R36 of the 2000s. Now, though, there’s a new powertrain for the latest version of VW’s now estate-only mid-size stalwart in Europe, and while it’s arguably still not a proper performance version, it still sounds like an enticing recipe.

The heart of it is the same evolution of VW’s 2.0-litre EA888 turbocharged four-cylinder that powers the latest Golf GTI, and here it makes the same amount of power – 261bhp. Torque, though, has been lifted from 273lb ft to 295lb ft.

VW Passat 2.0 TSI 4Motion - front, towing Polo rally car
VW Passat 2.0 TSI 4Motion - front, towing Polo rally car

That’s paired with VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system, a setup that VW says is to improve its towing cred. And to be fair, it does – it’ll tow trailers of up to 2200kg, as handily illustrated by the Polo rally car it's lugging in the above image. The bigger appeal, though, comes from the performance bump.

Right now, the sportiest Passat available in Britain is the 268bhp 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid, which hits 62mph in 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 140mph. The new GTI-powered version improves those numbers to 5.8 seconds and 155mph.

VW Tiguan 2.0 TSI 4Motion
VW Tiguan 2.0 TSI 4Motion

VW’s also simultaneously introduced the same setup for the Tiguan and Tayron crossovers, and in all three models, it’s only available in conjunction with the top R-Line trim.  There’s a big caveat, though: they’re all only confirmed for mainland Europe so far. We spoke to VW UK, who told us there are “no plans yet” to introduce this powertrain to the company’s British lineup.

If you are in Europe – specifically Germany, which is the only market that pricing’s been confirmed for so far – you’ll need to shell out €62,990 (around £52,500) for this new sleeper-spec Passat. Not exactly cheap, then, but we can’t help but find this recipe deeply appealing. We hope VW finds a way to bring it over here, too.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

