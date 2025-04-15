You Can Now Play Pac-Man In Your VW

The arcade classic is now available as part of VW’s in-car gaming options
Playing Pac-Man in a VW
Playing Pac-Man in a VW

One of the biggest annoyances with electric car ownership remains the fact that they can take a while to charge up. Even in the fastest-charging cars, on the speediest of chargers, you’re still looking at 20-ish minutes to go from nearly empty to nearly full, and that’s 20 minutes you could be spending doing better things. Things, reckons VW, like playing Pac-Man.

The company has just partnered up with developer Bandai-Namco to bring the arcade classic that sees you take on the role of the titular dot-crazed maniac to navigate your way around a labyrinth, all the while avoiding those nasty ghosts, to its cars.

Specifically, it’s the Championship Edition of Pac-Man, originally launched in 2007, and is playable in various VWs thanks to the optional AirConsole app that uses the car’s infotainment screen to run games, with your phone acting as a controller. Only when the car’s parked, obviously.

Unsurprisingly, the game’s had a bit of a VW-ification for its inclusion in the company’s cars. While you still play as the same rotund dot-gobbling maze enthusiast, the special icons that grant bonus points are now VW-themed: there are silhouettes of cars including the classic Beetle, T1 Transporter and Mk4 Golf R32; the logos of the GTI, GTX and R performance lines, and various VW wheel rims.

VW ID7 GTX Tourer
VW ID7 GTX Tourer

Meanwhile, the power pellets that allow you to get your own back on those pesky eight-bit poltergeists are now – what else? – VW logos.

Now available on AirConsole across much of Europe, you can get your Pac-Man fix in the electric ID3, ID4, ID5 and ID7, which should save you from the horror of aimlessly wandering around Hilton Park Services while you top up your battery.

VW Tayron
VW Tayron

If you don’t have an EV, meanwhile, but for some reason enjoy your gaming most when using a car as a giant console, you can also play Pac-Man in the Golf, Passat, Tiguan and Tayron. It all sounds like good fun, really, but let us know when we can experience Red Dead Redemption 2 on a 12.9-inch infotainment screen. Thanks.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The New Audi A6 Saloon Wants To Show The Air Who’s Boss
2025 Audi A6 saloon - front
News
This Safari-Spec Lotus Elise Wants You To Get Lost, Literally
Get Lost Project Safari - front
News
Next Mazda MX-5 Will Stay Light, Keep The Manual
Mazda MX-5 - front
Gaming
You Can Now Play Pac-Man In Your VW
Playing Pac-Man in a VW
News
The McMurtry Spéirling Just Smashed The Top Gear Track Record
McMurtry Spéirling Pure - front
News
Meet The 2025 Jeep Easter Safari Concepts
2025 Easter Jeep Safari concepts

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ TSI Review: Quick, Capable, But Lacking Emotion
Cupra Formentor VZ - front
Reviews
Cupra Leon VZ TSI Review: The King Of Leons
Cupra Leon VZ TSI - front
Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving