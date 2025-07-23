You Can Now Get Your Range Rover Sport In Any Colour You Like

…and it doesn’t have to be black. Land Rover launches a bespoke commissioning service for the RRS
Range Rover Sport SV Bespoke - front
Range Rover Sport SV Bespoke - front

With its recent onslaught of light-absorbing ‘Black Edition’ cars, spanning the Range Rover Sport, full-size Range Rover and Defender Octa, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Land Rover had suddenly started taking inspiration from Henry Ford’s oft-repeated (and possibly apocryphal) quote about the Model T’s colour palette.

Well, turns out the company does have access to other paint colours – quite a lot of them, in fact. It’s just announced that the Range Rover Sport has been added to the SV Bespoke programme, an individual commissioning service previously only available on the full-size Rangie.

Range Rover Sport SV Bespoke - rear
Range Rover Sport SV Bespoke - rear

Through this service, buyers can sit down at one of Land Rover’s ‘global commissioning suites’ – of which five more are opening this year – and pick from a palette of 230 different exterior colour choices.

If they’re finding that simply too limiting, though, there’s also a Match to Sample option that can create a colour based on pretty much anything you bring along. That leads to pretty much limitless options and, finally, the chance to have your Range Rover Sport matched to your favourite yacht/pair of loafers/diamond-encrusted chequebook. Or whatever it is rich people have sitting around.

Range Rover Sport SV Bespoke - interior
Range Rover Sport SV Bespoke - interior

Said colours can be topped off with gloss, matt or satin finishes, and really, that’s just the start. You can have the roof and mirror caps in a contrasting colour (purple and turquoise Rangie, here we come), and go for a partially-exposed carbon fibre bonnet too.

The Range Rover script up front can be optioned in 22 different combinations, some incorporating unspecified precious metals, while there are new Bespoke options for the brake callipers and the Sport SV’s ginormous 23-inch wheels too.

Range Rover Sport SV Bespoke - wheel detail
Range Rover Sport SV Bespoke - wheel detail

Inside, up to 15 different upholstery colours can be mixed and matched, which we’re sure the sort of people who buy Balenciaga clothing won’t run amok with at all. You can get personalised embroidery and treadplates and custom veneers for the dash and door panels, too.

The service is available for both the fast SV and posh Autobiography trims on the Range Rover Sport, and Landie has modified a version of the former to show off what’s possible. It features Indigo Gloss Paintwork with contrasting Narvik Black mirrors and roof (they just couldn’t resist, could they?), plus an exposed carbon bonnet and Champagne Gold Satin wheels. On the inside, meanwhile, you’ll find Ebony and Lunar leather and splashes of forged carbon. So, what would you cook up?

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

