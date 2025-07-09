Full-Fat 607bhp Range Rover SV Gets The Black Treatment

Recently, Land Rover has launched Black versions of both the Range Rover Sport SV and Defender Octa. These rather do what they say on the tin, giving the performance models a makeover seemingly inspired by the inky depths of outer space. Now, there’s a third model with the treatment, the full-size, ultra-luxe Range Rover SV, and guess what? It’s black.

As with the other two Black models, that’s a Narvik Black exterior with 23-inch gloss black alloys shrouding gloss black brake callipers. Also finished in shiny black are the grille and all the Land Rover and Range Rover badging on the car.

This theme, rather unsurprisingly, continues inside. You get Ebony leather seats, black birchwood veneer, and even the chrome details are in a shade that Landie calls ‘Moonlight’. Those seats, by the way, feature new single-panel covers, with fewer stitches and seams.

The SV Black comes exclusively with the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo BMW V8 as the other Black models, albeit in a slightly more relaxed state of tune – it gets 607bhp here rather than 626. Should still shift, though. Available to order later this year, you’ll be able to get it as a standard wheelbase five-seater or in long wheelbase four or five-seat configurations.

It’s not the only change to the Range coming this year. It’s already available with ‘Body and Soul’ seats that use haptic technology to subtly pulse and vibrate to your bangin’ tunes, as well as enhance the massage function. They’re set to be enhanced with ‘Sensory Floor’ tech – sounds like a particularly painful yoga pose, but it’ll actually see similar tech fitted to the footwells, theoretically making turning up the stereo in a Rangie the closest automotive equivalent of standing right at the barricade at Glastonbury.

Finally, the Rangie is bringing a new, more sustainable Pirelli P Zero tyre to the table, initially as an option on cars with 22-inch wheels. They’ll apparently be made of over 70 per cent recycled and natural materials, including silica taken from rice husks, recycled steel and plant-based oils. Should assuage some of your guilt about driving around in a 2.7-tonne V8 SUV.

So, with all these black-on-black-on-black models about, how much of a raise do you reckon Land Rover’s in-house valeter is due?