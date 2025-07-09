Full-Fat 607bhp Range Rover SV Gets The Black Treatment

Joining the RR Sport SV and Defender Octa Black, you can probably guess the overarching theme of this new member of the Rangie family
Range Rover SV Black - front
Range Rover SV Black - front

Recently, Land Rover has launched Black versions of both the Range Rover Sport SV and Defender Octa. These rather do what they say on the tin, giving the performance models a makeover seemingly inspired by the inky depths of outer space. Now, there’s a third model with the treatment, the full-size, ultra-luxe Range Rover SV, and guess what? It’s black.

As with the other two Black models, that’s a Narvik Black exterior with 23-inch gloss black alloys shrouding gloss black brake callipers. Also finished in shiny black are the grille and all the Land Rover and Range Rover badging on the car.

Range Rover SV Black - side
Range Rover SV Black - side

This theme, rather unsurprisingly, continues inside. You get Ebony leather seats, black birchwood veneer, and even the chrome details are in a shade that Landie calls ‘Moonlight’. Those seats, by the way, feature new single-panel covers, with fewer stitches and seams.

The SV Black comes exclusively with the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo BMW V8 as the other Black models, albeit in a slightly more relaxed state of tune – it gets 607bhp here rather than 626. Should still shift, though. Available to order later this year, you’ll be able to get it as a standard wheelbase five-seater or in long wheelbase four or five-seat configurations.

Range Rover SV Black - interior
Range Rover SV Black - interior

It’s not the only change to the Range coming this year. It’s already available with ‘Body and Soul’ seats that use haptic technology to subtly pulse and vibrate to your bangin’ tunes, as well as enhance the massage function. They’re set to be enhanced with ‘Sensory Floor’ tech – sounds like a particularly painful yoga pose, but it’ll actually see similar tech fitted to the footwells, theoretically making turning up the stereo in a Rangie the closest automotive equivalent of standing right at the barricade at Glastonbury.

Finally, the Rangie is bringing a new, more sustainable Pirelli P Zero tyre to the table, initially as an option on cars with 22-inch wheels. They’ll apparently be made of over 70 per cent recycled and natural materials, including silica taken from rice husks, recycled steel and plant-based oils. Should assuage some of your guilt about driving around in a 2.7-tonne V8 SUV.

Range Rover SV Black - rear
Range Rover SV Black - rear

So, with all these black-on-black-on-black models about, how much of a raise do you reckon Land Rover’s in-house valeter is due?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2025: Everything To Look Out For
The Goodwood FoS startline | Jayson Fong
News
Full-Fat 607bhp Range Rover SV Gets The Black Treatment
Range Rover SV Black - front
News
Aston Martin Vantage S Gives The Brand’s ‘Entry-Level’ Car 671bhp
Aston Martin Vantage S - front
News
The Bentley EXP 15 Is Designed For The World’s Poshest Tailgate Parties
Bentley EXP 15 concept - front
News
The 1025bhp AC GT SuperSport Is For Very Brave People
AC GT SuperSport - front
News
The Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster Is A Stretched 852bhp Roadster
Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front