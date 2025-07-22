Early Porsche Carrera GT Sketch Reveals What Could Have Been

At one point, Porsche’s howling V10 supercar could have been a coupe, as revealed in a new film from the manufacturer
Early Porsche Carrera GT sketch
Early Porsche Carrera GT sketch

We’re delighted to announce that double Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody is one of us. The star of works such as The Pianist, The Brutalist and other excellent films not called ‘The Somethingist’ has recently become a Porsche brand ambassador, and paid the company’s Stuttgart HQ a visit for a new short film called The Intern.

It’s all good fun, as Brody tours around the various departments taking on the role of, well, an intern for the sports car maker. Around the 14-minute mark, though, we get to see something interesting.

Brody spends some time with Porsche’s head of special projects, Grant Larson, who rose through the company’s design ranks, having plenty of input in the original 986 Boxster and 997-generation 911.

Larson, ‘just by chance’, happens to have some old design sketches lying around his office, which give us a glimpse at an alternative Porsche history. First, and most interestingly, there’s an early concept for the Carrera GT, sketched when Porsche knew it was going to be a mid-engined V10 supercar, but not much else.

Rather than the targa-topped roadster we know and love, the sketch – dating from 1999, the year before the concept version of the Carrera GT was unveiled – shows off a coupe body with slightly more aggressive looks and a greater motorsport inspiration. In fact, with its ducktail spoiler and roof-mounted air intake, it looks strikingly similar to the Ruf CTR3, the long-time Porsche tuner’s own take on a mid-engined supercar.

Porsche design sketch
Porsche design sketch

Next up comes another clearly mid-engined silhouette with smoothed-off edges and serious ‘early ’90s concept car’ energy. It’s not clear if this is also related to the Carrera GT project, or something else.

Porsche 911 design sketch
Porsche 911 design sketch

Finally, we’re treated to a fleeting glimpse of what Larson calls “goofy 911 stuff”. There’s a grey car we only get the briefest of glances at, followed by an orange one we can see more clearly. Both show fairly radically different directions the long-running model could have taken, although without compromising the hugely recognisable silhouette and rear-engined layout.

Porsche 911 design sketch
Porsche 911 design sketch

While none of these sketches ultimately came to anything (although we still can’t shake the suspicion that Ruf might have somehow seen that Carrera GT one at some point), it’s always fascinating to get these glimpses of what, in a parallel universe, could have been very real cars. We’re not sure it’ll win Brody a third Oscar, but it certainly wins him some extra admiration from us.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
MG4 XPower Gets £2500 Cheaper, Face-Melting Acceleration Remains
MG4 XPower - front
News
Early Porsche Carrera GT Sketch Reveals What Could Have Been
Early Porsche Carrera GT sketch
News
Ariel Hipercar ‘Is Still Being Worked On’, But No Release In Sight
Ariel Hipercar, front
News
This 100mph E-Scooter Is Out To Break Records
The Turbo - front
News
Subaru E-Outback Coming To UK Next Year, Will Hit 62mph In 4.4 Seconds
Subaru E-Outback - front
News
Range Rover Electric Quietly Delayed To 2026
Range Rover Electric prototype - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving