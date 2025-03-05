Crims Beware: There’s A New Skoda Octavia vRS Police Car

Are you a wrong’un, ne’er-do-well member of the criminal classes? If so, we’d advise you to reassess what you’re using as a getaway car, because the emergency services can now buy a fully kitted-out, blues-and-twos equipped version of the latest Skoda Octavia vRS.

The Octavia vRS’s blend of affordability, performance, reliability and practicality has long made it a favourite not only with people who just want a really lovely all-round car, but also the rozzers.

They’ll probably be very keen on the latest version, because with 261bhp from its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot, it’s the fastest vRS yet. The hatch will hit 62mph in 6.4 seconds, while the estate manages it in 6.5, while both will manage a top speed of 155mph. That should be enough to keep up with all but the most lavishly-equipped crims, and can probably keep a nicked Golf R honest unless the car thief in question is a really good helmsmith.

K9 units will be particularly interested in the estate, which has a 640-litre boot. We’re not too hot on the litres-to-dogs conversion rate, but that should easily be enough for a massive slobbering German shepherd.

Having passed the police’s stringent brake tests, the turnkey conversion, carried out by Skoda itself, is available now. While these pics show the vRS dressed up in typical UK police colours, we suspect it’s also available as an unmarked traffic car, so you should definitely be wary if you see those distinctive new front LEDs in your rear-view mirror. But then you always obey the speed limit, right?

In addition to the police fit-out, Skoda’s also offering conversions for ambulance responders and fire and rescue services. We really, really hope the latter involves a massive ladder on the roof and a great big water cannon on the top.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

