What A Terrible Day To Have Eyes: It’s The Mansory Pugnator Tricolore

The German tuner has evidently decided its original take on the Ferrari Purosangue didn’t have enough wings
Mansory Pugnator Tricolore - side
Mansory Pugnator Tricolore - side

It seems like barely three days ago we were reporting on the latest, erm, interesting creation from German tuner Mansory, the Mercedes G63-based Sperienza cabriolet. Oh, hang on. It was three days ago.

Clearly, the noted vulgarity enthusiast is on something of a roll, because it’s just got its hands on a batch of three more Ferrari Purosangues, and the result has us wishing there was a way of hitting command + Z on our vision.

Mansory Pugnator Tricolore - front
Mansory Pugnator Tricolore - front

This is the Pugnator Tricolore, an updated take on last year’s Pugnator. That saw Mansory take Ferrari’s SUV – already not the subtlest of vehicles out there – and turn its 6.5-litre V12 up from 715 to 745bhp. More notably, though, it made it look like it had been in a terrible accident with an autoclave.

We didn’t think it could get much worse, but lo and behold, Mansory has managed it. You obviously can’t miss the Tricolore’s centrepiece, the tri-tone paintjob that’s a nod to the Purosangue’s country of origin. We’re sure the people of the nation that gave us The Last Supper, the Mona Lisa and The Birth of Venus are delighted about this.

Mansory Pugnator Tricolore - interior
Mansory Pugnator Tricolore - interior

The livery is topped off by a decal in what looks like the finest default font Office 2011 has to offer, proclaiming that this is a Tricolore edition. The Italian theme continues on the inside, meanwhile, where pristine white leather is contrasted with red and green stitching and trim pieces.

Oh, and because the original Pugnator clearly didn’t have enough bits stuck to it, the enormous roof-mounted wing is now joined by a second, even bigger one on the tailgate. Does this do anything for downforce? Who knows? Who cares? Certainly not the people buying one of these.

Mansory Pugnator Tricolore - rear
Mansory Pugnator Tricolore - rear

Thankfully, Mansory is only doing three Tricolore Editions. Presumably, that’s the number of people it can find that are both wealthy and genuinely troubled enough to part with whatever sum of money’s being asked for it. That means your chances of ever encountering one in the real world are slim, but if you ever do, we’re so sorry.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

