Mansory’s Ferrari Purosangue Is Here, And Oh Sweet Lord No

Mansory is a funny old company. Just last week, we saw its take on the Ineos Grenadier, and by the tuning company’s wildly variable standards, it was relatively tame (until we saw its bright pink interior, anyway). This week, it’s got its hands on another (albeit very different) SUV, the Ferrari Purosangue, and… yep. It’s exactly the result we expected from the world’s most controversial tuning company getting its hands on one of the most controversial cars.

This is the Pugnator. That sounds like a robot disguised as a small, flat-faced dog, but in reality, it’s the Latin for ‘contestant’ or ‘competitor’. If it’s competing to see how quickly it can make us want to tear our poor, accursed eyeballs directly from our skulls, then… sure.

Mansory Pugnator - rear

Clearly, Mansory has just found a forged carbon fibre supplier it really likes, because the stuff absolutely covers the Pugnator. It’s on the arches, bumpers, bonnet, wing, side skirts, door mirrors and even on some weird little tacked-on bits on the C-pillar – all in red on this show car. Lift up the bonnet, and even the cam cover of the Purosangue’s 6.5-litre V12 looks like it’s been wrapped in ’70s wallpaper.

Oh, about that bodykit – it’s presumably undone all the hard work Ferrari’s talented aerodynamicists did to make the not-exactly dainty Purosangue work with the air as cleanly as possible. There’s a new splitter, rear diffuser, flared arches and some side skirts that don’t seem to know what direction they want to go in. As for that rear wing, we’re pretty sure it’s one of the ones you could put on the Peugeot 106 in Need for Speed Underground 2.

Mansory Pugnator - interior

Topping off the exterior changes are a set of Mansory’s own forged rims, measuring 22 inches at the front and a hilarious 23 at the back.

Surely, you’re thinking, the interior can’t possibly be as bad? Oh, you sweet, innocent summer child. Mansory knows its customers all too well and knows they employ swathes of people to keep all of their possessions spotlessly clean, which is why it’s filled the inside of the Pugnator with pristine white leather, offset by many more flashes of red carbon fibre.

Mansory Pugnator - rear detail

Oh, and because the 715bhp Purosangue clearly isn’t powerful enough, Mansory has fiddled with the ECU and fitted a valve-controlled four-flow sports exhaust to up power to 745bhp. Should sound good, at least.

At this point, we’re fairly sure Mansory is doing stuff like this purely to prod the hornets’ nest and wind people up into writing articles like this. If so, bait taken. It does presumably plan to actually sell a few of these things too, though. To whom, we’re not sure, and quite frankly, we’d rather not know. Ferrari insists that the Purosangue is an 'FUV', and never has the 'FU' bit seemed more apt.