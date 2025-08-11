At no point have the words ‘subtle’ or ‘restrained’ been associated with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, especially following its Series II facelift, which brought a light-up grille, just to really remind the person you’re tailgating that you could buy their entire life with your pocket change.

Of course, for a certain kind of Cullinan customer, the standard car, even with its vast wealth of personalisation options, will never be enough. That’s why German tuner Novitec, through its Rolls-Royce specialist wing, Spofec, has treated the Cullinan to a makeover to give its customers just that little bit more to brag about. It's called, aptly enough, the Overdose.

Spofec Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II - rear

No longer satisfied with your 23-inch wheels now that your much poorer friend has the same size rims on their lowly Range Rover Sport SV? Have some vast 24-inchers, courtesy of US firm Vossen.

Embarrassed at the 591bhp produced by your Cullinan Black Badge’s 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12, now that you can buy an electric Kia with more power? Spofec’s plug-and-play N-Tronic powerbox boosts that to 697bhp (676bhp in non-Black Badge versions), which drops the 0-62mph time to 4.6 seconds. From what, we don’t know, mind you, because Rolls still isn’t in the business of quoting acceleration figures.

Spofec Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II - interior

It’s also not in the business of having its cars make a song and dance about their powertrains, but Novitec is, which is why it’s given the Cullinan a new stainless steel exhaust system, optionally with electronically controlled valves.

Finally, if you hate how easily your Cullinan gets through width restrictors and over big speed bumps, the Overdose gets a set of arch flares that up the girth by 120mm, and a suspension lowering kit that drops the ride height by 35mm.

Spofec Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II - front

Truly, you’ll have the brashest, flashiest and most unapologetically wealth-flaunting Cullinan in all of Knightsbridge. Well, until someone pulls up next to you in a Mansory one, anyway.