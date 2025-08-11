Novitec Has Made The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Even Less Subtle
At no point have the words ‘subtle’ or ‘restrained’ been associated with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, especially following its Series II facelift, which brought a light-up grille, just to really remind the person you’re tailgating that you could buy their entire life with your pocket change.
Of course, for a certain kind of Cullinan customer, the standard car, even with its vast wealth of personalisation options, will never be enough. That’s why German tuner Novitec, through its Rolls-Royce specialist wing, Spofec, has treated the Cullinan to a makeover to give its customers just that little bit more to brag about. It's called, aptly enough, the Overdose.
No longer satisfied with your 23-inch wheels now that your much poorer friend has the same size rims on their lowly Range Rover Sport SV? Have some vast 24-inchers, courtesy of US firm Vossen.
Embarrassed at the 591bhp produced by your Cullinan Black Badge’s 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12, now that you can buy an electric Kia with more power? Spofec’s plug-and-play N-Tronic powerbox boosts that to 697bhp (676bhp in non-Black Badge versions), which drops the 0-62mph time to 4.6 seconds. From what, we don’t know, mind you, because Rolls still isn’t in the business of quoting acceleration figures.
It’s also not in the business of having its cars make a song and dance about their powertrains, but Novitec is, which is why it’s given the Cullinan a new stainless steel exhaust system, optionally with electronically controlled valves.
Finally, if you hate how easily your Cullinan gets through width restrictors and over big speed bumps, the Overdose gets a set of arch flares that up the girth by 120mm, and a suspension lowering kit that drops the ride height by 35mm.
Truly, you’ll have the brashest, flashiest and most unapologetically wealth-flaunting Cullinan in all of Knightsbridge. Well, until someone pulls up next to you in a Mansory one, anyway.
