Tony Stark’s Acura NSX Roadster Could Be Yours

You’ve almost certainly seen The Avengers. Even supposing you haven’t been sucked in by Marvel's multi-billion-dollar behemoth, following a successful decade of living under a rock, you will surely at least know of Tony Stark’s Acura NSX Roadster, created just for the film.

Robert Downey Jr’s character would tool around in the NSX Roadster on-screen when he wasn’t kitted out as Iron Man. Given that the hard-top NSX Concept had only been revealed just that year, and it wouldn’t go into production for another four years and never as a drop-top, it’s remarkable what Stark’s fortune could net him. Well, that, and product placement contracts between the studio and American Honda Motor Company.

Only, it turns out the Roadster was hiding a bit of a secret. Though a cutting-edge car from the outside for a cutting-edge man, under the skin was the bones of a then-21-year-old NA Acura NSX. A very, very well-used one too, with 252,000 miles on its 3.0-litre V6 engine. Even Tony Stark can’t resist the allure of fibreglass bodykitting old Japanese cars, it seems.

As well as its new body, the NSX was given a two-inch suspension drop and a set of aftermarket seats. Oh, and the Stark 33 licence plate, of course.

Acura has brought the NSX Roadster out of storage for Monterey Car Week, taking place now until 17 August. Better still for wannabe Tony Starks out there, Acura is taking ‘hand raisers’ ahead of putting the film car up for auction next year, with proceeds going to charity.

Although presumably not road legal, the NSX is said to have been kept in its exact state since it was used when The Avengers was shot. Presumably, that means it runs and drives still, and given it’s using three-decade-old Honda parts, we’d hedge our bets on it being fairly reliable too.

“Jarvis”, we hear you say to yourself, “put a few hundred thousand dollars into my bank account”. If only it were that easy.