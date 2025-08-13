Tony Stark’s Acura NSX Roadster Could Be Yours

Starring in 2012’s The Avengers, the NSX Roadster has been wheeled out for Monterey, and Acura is taking ‘hand raisers’ ahead of an auction next year. Oh, and there’s a bit of a secret…
The Avengers Acura NSX Roadster
The Avengers Acura NSX Roadster

You’ve almost certainly seen The Avengers. Even supposing you haven’t been sucked in by Marvel's multi-billion-dollar behemoth, following a successful decade of living under a rock, you will surely at least know of Tony Stark’s Acura NSX Roadster, created just for the film.

Robert Downey Jr’s character would tool around in the NSX Roadster on-screen when he wasn’t kitted out as Iron Man. Given that the hard-top NSX Concept had only been revealed just that year, and it wouldn’t go into production for another four years and never as a drop-top, it’s remarkable what Stark’s fortune could net him. Well, that, and product placement contracts between the studio and American Honda Motor Company.

The Avengers Acura NSX Roadster
The Avengers Acura NSX Roadster

Only, it turns out the Roadster was hiding a bit of a secret. Though a cutting-edge car from the outside for a cutting-edge man, under the skin was the bones of a then-21-year-old NA Acura NSX. A very, very well-used one too, with 252,000 miles on its 3.0-litre V6 engine. Even Tony Stark can’t resist the allure of fibreglass bodykitting old Japanese cars, it seems.

As well as its new body, the NSX was given a two-inch suspension drop and a set of aftermarket seats. Oh, and the Stark 33 licence plate, of course.

The Avengers Acura NSX Roadster, interior
The Avengers Acura NSX Roadster, interior

Acura has brought the NSX Roadster out of storage for Monterey Car Week, taking place now until 17 August. Better still for wannabe Tony Starks out there, Acura is taking ‘hand raisers’ ahead of putting the film car up for auction next year, with proceeds going to charity.

Although presumably not road legal, the NSX is said to have been kept in its exact state since it was used when The Avengers was shot. Presumably, that means it runs and drives still, and given it’s using three-decade-old Honda parts, we’d hedge our bets on it being fairly reliable too.

The Avengers Acura NSX Roadster
The Avengers Acura NSX Roadster

“Jarvis”, we hear you say to yourself, “put a few hundred thousand dollars into my bank account”. If only it were that easy.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Munich Motor Show 2025: Everything To Look Out For
2023 Munich Motor Show
News
Vauxhall Teases New GSE Track Car Concept
News
Tony Stark’s Acura NSX Roadster Could Be Yours
The Avengers Acura NSX Roadster
News
Eccentrica Has Fettled Its Lamborghini Diablo Restomod For Track Days
Eccentrica Diablo Pacchetto Titano - front
News
Production-Spec Kimera Evo38 Goes Mild Hybrid, Gets 592bhp
Kimera Evo38 - front
News
The Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Is Excess On Six Wheels
Brabus XLP 800 6x6 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving
Reviews
Lotus Emeya Review: A Good Electric Car, But Is It A Great Lotus?
Lotus Emeya
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static