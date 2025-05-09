Oh No, Mansory’s Modified Another Mercedes G-Class

Sound the klaxon: Mansory has turned another car into an eye-searing affront to good taste
Mansory Sperienza - front
Mansory Sperienza - front

Is it a coincidence that noted car ruiner Mansory has unveiled a gleaming white convertible Mercedes G-Class right when the world has been introduced to a new Pope, the latest in a long line of gleaming white convertible Mercedes G-Class enthusiasts? Probably, and frankly, we can’t imagine Leo XIV is going to be tapping up Mansory for his new wheels.

Mansory Sperienza - side
Mansory Sperienza - side

This is the Mansory Sperienza, and it’s exactly what it looks like: a Mercedes-AMG G63 with rear-hinged doors and a laundalet-style rollback roof. Please allow us a few minutes to process this.

Right, we’re back in the room. The Sperienza is the latest in Mansory’s line of modified G-Wagens, and features the tuner’s signature move in this field: ‘suicide’ rear doors. It calls this setup ‘Grand Entrée’, which we still can’t help but feel sounds like a really big starter that fills you up before your main course.

Mansory Sperienza - side, roof up
Mansory Sperienza - side, roof up

The Sperienza’s party piece, though, is its roof, a rollback fabric item that sits elegantly on the G’s tail when it’s retracted. Sorry, did we say ‘sits elegantly’? We meant ‘crumples unceremoniously’.

Mansory Sperienza - rear
Mansory Sperienza - rear

The rest of the overhaul is business as usual with Mansory. There are enough slashes and creases to suggest that the styling team was led by Wolverine, enormous arch flares covering 24-inch wheels and low-profile tyres, side exit exhausts and enough LEDs to floodlight a medium-sized football match.

Although it’s been debuted in this particularly papal scheme, each Sperienza will have a ‘one of one’ spec – once somebody’s claimed a particular colour combo, nobody else can have it. So there.

Mansory Sperienza - interior
Mansory Sperienza - interior

As for performance, the G63’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 has been boosted to 809bhp and 848lb ft, even more grunt than that other tuned G63 we’ve been graced with this week, the Brabus XL-800. Presumably, that’s a dream two-car garage for somebody, somewhere. We hope they’re able to find the help they need.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

